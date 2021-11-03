English Finnish

Announcement of Sampo plc’s results and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2021 on 9 February 2022. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2022:

- 4 May 2022: Interim Statement for the period January–March 2022

- 3 August 2022: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January–June 2022

- 2 November 2022: Interim Statement for the period January–September 2022

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors’ Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2021 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2021 during week 14.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held 18 May 2022. The dividend will be paid on 31 May 2022 at the earliest.

Sampo Group’s Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Sustainability Report will be published in May 2022.

