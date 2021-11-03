The data center colocation market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the period 2020–2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Colocation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05587794/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the period 2020–2026.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center colocation market during the forecast period:



• Rising Adoption of Renewable Energy by Colocation Providers

• Adoption of 5G is Growing Demand for Edge Data Centers

• Growing Adoption of Li-Ion Batteries & Fuel Cells

• Rising Hyperscale Deployments by Colocation Providers



DATA CENTER COLOCATION INDUSTRY INSIGHTS



The colocation market is attractive, with data centers offering a higher return on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties. In 2021, the increase in digitalization is due to the pandemic, several initiatives taken by different countries, and the deployment of technology such as IoT, big data, 5G, and edge. The rising investment by cloud service providers across various geographies is accelerating the colocation industry globally.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• COVID-19 has been a catalyst to digitalization initiatives and a solid boost to colocation market growth.

• An increase in digitalization across businesses will continue to grow the data center investment from colocation services.

• The rack power density is expected to grow from an average of 4?6 kW in 2020 to about 10?12 kW in 2026 due to the increased high-performance infrastructure deployment.



DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:

• Colocation Services

• Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

• Tier Standards

• Geography



MARKET SHARES & SEGMENTS



• Colocation services in data centers are offered through retail and wholesale colocation. In terms of market share, the retail segment continues to dominate the market with around 70% of the market share.

• Retail colocation services are likely to grow as several enterprises in developing countries are shifting from traditional server room infrastructure to data centers.



Market Segmentation by Colocation Services

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers

o Condensers & Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Techniques

o Air-Based Cooling Technique

o Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS Solutions



Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS



North America is among the top locations in terms of colocation facility market growth. In Canada, cloud providers are seeing volatile growth over the past 2?3 years, resulting in significant growth for wholesale data center providers. In the US, Virginia, Texas, and California are the major markets for colocation operations, followed by Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, and Oregon. Canada is an upcoming market owing to its accessibility to renewable energy sources and low power costs.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Netherlands

o France

o Ireland

o Switzerland

o Italy

o Spain

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordics

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

o Finland & Iceland

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central & Eastern European Countries

• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Other Southeast Asian Countries



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

• 21Vianet Group

• China Telecom

• Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

• Compass Datacenters

• CoreSite Realty

• CyrusOne

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• GDS Services

• Global Switch

• NTT Global Data Centers

• QTS Realty Trust

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

• Vantage Data Centers



Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers



• 3data

• 365 Data Centers (STONECOURT CAPITAL)

• AirTrunk Operating

• Aligned

• American Tower

• AQ Compute

• Archer Datacenters

• Aruba

• AT TOKYO

• Bahnhof

• BDx (Big Data Exchange)

• Bulk Infrastructure

• Bridge Data Centres

• Canberra Data Centres

• Chayora

• China Mobile International

• China Unicom

• Chindata

• Chunghwa Telecom

• Cologix

• COPT Data Center Solutions

• CtrlS Datacenters

• Cyxtera Technologies

• DATA4

• DataBank

• DigiPlex

• EcoDataCenter

• EdgeConneX

• EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

• Fibre Centre

• fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

• Flexential

• GIGA Data Centers

• GlobalConnect

• Green Mountain

• H5 Data Centers

• HostDime

• Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

• Iron Mountain

• KDDI

• Keppel Data Centres

• maincubes one

• Millicom (TIGO)

• NEXTDC

• ODATA

• Orange

• PCCW Solutions

• PLDT Enterprise

• Pi Data Centers

• Prime Data Centers

• Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

• Purecolo

• Raxio Group

• Regal Orion

• Rostelecom

• Sabey Data Center

• Scala Data Centers

• Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

• Sify Technologies

• Singtel

• Space DC

• STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

• Stream Data Centers

• SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

• Switch

• T5 Data Centers

• Telecom Italia Sparkle

• Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

• Teraco Data Environments

• TierPoint

• Turkcell

• Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

• US Signal

• Wingu

• WORLDSTREAM

• Yandex Cloud

• Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (HIRANANDANI GROUP)

• Zayo Group



New Entrants



• ADANICONNEX (Adani Enterprises)

• Cirrus Data Services

• CloudHQ

• Digital Edge

• Echelon Data Centres

• EdgeMicro

• EdgeX Data Centers

• Element Critical

• Global Technical Realty

• IXAfrica

• Mantra Data Centers

• Novva

• PointOne

• Quantum Loophole

• Stratus DC Management



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the data center colocation market?

2. Which region held the largest share in the data center colocation market?

3. Which segment accounted for the highest share in the data center colocation industry?

4. What are the factors driving the data center colocation market?

5. Who are the key players in the data center colocation industry?

6. What are the latest trends in the Data Center Colocation Market?

