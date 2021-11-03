The lubricating oil additives market size is estimated to be USD 18.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2021 and 2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lubricating Oil Additives Market by Type, Application, Sector And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436927/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing demand for renewable energy is a major opportunity for the lubricating oil additives market.



Anti-oxidants is estimated to be the fastest-growing type in the lubricating oil additives market between 2021 and 2026.

Anti-oxidants help inhibit the oxidation process of oils as the mineral oils react with the oxygen of air forming organic acid.Some of the oxidation products such as peroxide, alcohols, acids, esters, aldehydes, and ketones increase the viscosity of oil, form sludge and varnish, and corrode the metallic parts that are prone to oxidation.



Therefore, anti-oxidants are additives that help increase the oxidative resistance of base oil and also allow the lubricants to operate effectively at higher temperatures. The anti-oxidants used as additives are zinc dithiophosphate (ZDP), alkyl sulfides, aromatic sulfides, aromatic amines, and hindered phenols.



Gear oil was the third-largest application for lubricating oil additives market in 2020

The lubricating oil additives market size for gear oil applications accounted for the third-largest share of global lubricating oil additives, in terms of value, in 2020 this was led by the demand from the automotive industry.Gear oil is a fluid lubricant used in the gearbox to reduce friction and wear of the gear tooth surface, reduce heat generated by the operating gear, and protect the gear parts from corrosion.



It helps to operate efficiently at a different speed, temperatures, and oil contaminations. The gear oils are mostly used in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The automotive gear oil offers better low-temperature performance, improved thermal and oxidative stability, lower volatility, improved solubility characteristics, and viscometric at high temperatures.The major function of automotive gear oils is to provide protection between moving and mating parts.



The finished automotive gear oils are mostly composed of base stocks with 5 to 10% of additives. These additives mainly include extreme pressure additives, dispersants, and rust & corrosion inhibitors.

The industrial gear oil is used to minimize wear, reduce friction, dissipate heat, and also used to remove abrasive particles.It offers excellent low-temperature performance, improved lubricity and lower tendency to form residues, and improved thermal and oxidation resistance.



Industrial gear oils are mostly composed of 1 to 5 % of additives. These additives mainly include anti-foamer, rust & corrosion inhibitor, demulsifier, extreme pressure additives, and oxidation inhibitors.



Automotive was the major sector for the lubricating oil additives market in 2020 in the world

The lubricating oil additives market size for automotive accounted for the largest share of global lubricating oil additives, in terms of value, in 2020 this was led by the demand for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. To enhance the performance of the complex engine, advanced lubricant is being used which includes various additives such as viscosity index improvers, dispersants, detergent, anti-oxidants, anti-wear agent, rust & corrosion inhibitors, friction modifiers, extreme pressure additives, pour point depressant, and others.



APAC is estimated to be the largest lubricating oil additives market in 2020, in terms of volume.

APAC is one of the most crucial markets of lubricating oil additives.This is basically led by the demand of lubricating oil additives from various end use industries in China, Japan, India, South Korea and Indonesia These countries have major companies related to the automotive and industrial sector, in this region.



China dominates the lubricating oil additives market in APAC. The growing automotive industry in the major economies is the main driver for the lubricating oil additives market.

