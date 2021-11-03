Graphik Dimensions is Now Sensaria

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphik Dimensions, a Circle Graphics company, announced its rebrand as Sensaria.

Over the past three years, the Circle Graphics Online Wall Décor Division has acquired leading providers of custom framing, photo-quality wall décor, and owned & licensed art - Graphik Dimensions, Bay Photo, and World Art Group. By streamlining the collective products and capabilities across these brands, which culminated in the launch of Sensaria as the company's unified online wall décor identity, we are uniquely positioned to provide a vast assortment of customized products, an elevated level of service, capabilities, and increased capacity.

"Sensaria represents a universal wall décor solution for our hospitality, commercial, healthcare, and eCommerce partners. Our mission is to provide innovative customized products combined with world-class performance and service. Sensaria aspires to be the industry partner of choice for all creators in our space," said Andrew Cousin, Circle Graphics CEO.

"The breadth of Sensaria's world-class products and manufacturing capabilities position the company to deliver on its mission to bring design and art to life across all market segments including hospitality, commercial and fulfillment," said Mike Kirschner, Sensaria President.

"We are very excited about the launch of Sensaria as a standalone division within the Company," commented Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. "Sensaria unifies the company's diverse, market-leading product set under a single brand to increase customer awareness of the full breadth of personalized products the company has to offer and drive continued strong growth."

Graphik Dimensions joined the Circle Graphics portfolio in November 2020, adding custom framing to the product offerings. The addition of Graphik Dimensions brought an additional facility, located in High Point, NC - further expanding Sensaria's growing footprint and capacity.

Circle Graphics, a H.I.G. company, is comprised of two standalone divisions - Online Wall Décor & Out of Home Visual Solutions. The rebrand to Sensaria affects the Online Wall Décor division. The Out-of-Home Visual Solutions division and the parent company will remain known as Circle Graphics. The rebrand brings together the Graphik Dimensions, Graphik Printworks, Circle Graphics Décor, and C.G. on Demand brands under the Sensaria name.

About Sensaria

Sensaria produces best-in-class décor products, custom frames, and art enabling industry professionals in all design markets to procure made-to-order and pre-designed curated wall décor. We will partner with you to find the best solution for your large or smaller scale projects. Sensaria is made up of wholly-owned direct-to-consumer and direct-to-pro websites and market-leading reseller relationships. With operations spread across the U.S. and Canada, Sensaria employs approximately 1,200 people to serve the nationwide customer base efficiently. For more information, please visit www.sensaria.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

