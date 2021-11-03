The satellite modem market for MCPC modem is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Modem Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Application, End-User Industry, Channel Type, Data Rate, Technology, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05098912/?utm_source=GNW





MCPC satellite modems can be integrated with IP networks to provide seamless connection for voice, video, and data traffic. Broadband internet services for enterprise networks are possible through MCPC modem technology because of its high data rate capacity over satellite technology.



The satellite modem market for military and defense is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The satellite modem market for military and defense is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Satellite communication is used for multiple applications such as situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and border patrol in military & defense operations.



The amount of data, voice, and video exchanged between the headquarters and remote sites has grown substantially from the last five to ten years.Satellite modems with high data rates are used for such communication.



Furthermore, satellite modems deliver high-speed satellite communications for on-the-move, stationary, point-to-point, or point-to-multipoint missions. Satellite modems also play a critical role in ensuring secure and reliable communication for military and defense operations.



North America to account for the largest size of satellite modem market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest size of satellite modem market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the satellite modem market in North America are the demand for satellite communication-based maritime applications, need for high-speed networks, increased adoption of connected vessels, and presence of key industry players, including Comtech EF Data Corporation (US), Datum Systems (US), and ORBCOMM INC. (US). Furthermore, growing demand from US military and subsidies by US government for broadband internet service in rural parts of US is expected to boost demand for satellite modems in the region.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 43 %, Tier 2 – 24%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 15%, Others - 55%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 45%, and RoW – 10%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (US), ST Engineering (Singapore), Teledyne Technologies (US), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel), Viasat, Inc. (US), ORBCOMM Inc. (US), NOVELSAT (Israel), Datum Systems (US), Hughes Network Systems (US), WORK Microwave GmbH (Germany), ND SATCOM (Germany), Amplus Communication (Singapore), AYECKA Ltd (Israel), and SatixFy (Israel) are few major players in satellite modem market.



Research Coverage

Based on channel type, the satellite modem market has been segmented into SCPC modem and MCPC modem.Based on data rate, the satellite modem market has been segmented into high speed, mid-range, and entry level.



Based on application, the satellite modem market has been segmented into mobile & backhaul, IP trunking, offshore communication, tracking & monitoring, enterprise & broadband, in-flight Connectivity, media & broadcast and others.Based on end-user industry, the satellite modem market has been segmented into energy & utilities, mining, telecommunications, marine, military & defense, transportation & logistics, oil & gas, and others.



Based on technology, the satellite modem market has been segmented into VSAT, Satcom-on-the-Move, Satcom-on-the-Pause, Satellite Telemetry, and Satcom Automatic Identification System (AIS). Based on region, the satellite modem market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to Buy Report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the satellite modem market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across channel types, data rates, applications, end-user industries, technologies and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape provides market share analysis and company evaluation quadrant for the key players operating in the satellite modem market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05098912/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________