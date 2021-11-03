CEO’s of AMC, OGGFF, SPCE, and ENTEF Driving New Growth Opportunities in: E-Sports, Space Travel, Plant-Based Foods, and Movie Theaters.

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) , ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), and AMC Entertainment Holdings.

With Gen-Z and Millennials representing over a trillion dollars in buying power, their consumer choices are driving new growth opportunities in sectors as diverse as e-sports, plant-based foods, space travel - and reviving the 100 year old movie theater business. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron: “Movie Theaters - We’re Not Leaving!”

“...Thanks to rising attendance, increased ticket prices achieved both through mix changes, and actual price increases, storing food and beverage revenues per patron, a relentless focus on cost containment, and the pruning of marginal theaters from our network, our financial results in Q2 were well ahead of our own, and consensus third-party expectations. In short, AMC crushed it in Q2….”

“...There are those who were sure that our recovery in Q2 would be slower than is the current reality. Again, the Q2 numbers for AMC have proved them wrong, as well. But there are those, still, who continue to forecast the demise of the theatrical exhibition business overall or maybe they just want to predict the demise of AMC. They say that streaming is going to beat us, that's their conventional wisdom. Well, a lot of people mock conventional wisdom because so often it's just plain out wrong. You've likely heard before this mantra, maybe even repeated it yourself. Radio is going to kill off movie theaters. TV was going to kill off movie theaters. VCRs were going to kill off movie theaters. DVDs are going to kill off movie theaters. Each time movie theaters proved resilient. Americans went to a movie theatre a billion times in 2019. That's a billion with a B. And the global box-office in 2019 was a record-high $43 billion. Yes, there was a pandemic, but now streaming is going to kill off theaters, we breathlessly hear. Well, at AMC, we intend with all of our might, and brains, and heart, and soul to prove those procrastinators and prognosticators wrong, too….”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

October 25 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of Frenzy, a European media and production infrastructure company focused on the video game industry, which creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content.

October 6 - ENTEF wholly owned e-sports team, K1CK Esports, has qualified for the Apex Legends (“ALGS”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool.

ALGS is a competition for the popular e-sport Apex Legends, developed by Electronic Arts. The game is available on multiple platforms, including Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

K1CK E-sports CEO, Pedro Fernandes commented, “The video game Apex Legends is seeing major growth and this $5M USD Pro League esports competition is clear validation of the game’s growing market. I am excited to announce that K1CK has qualified to the ALGS Pro League and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends."

September 15 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - “Healthier Food For Less.” OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers - OGGFF’s initial run of butters has sold out within 48 hours of launching with selected retailers in Ontario. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

November 2- OGGFF signs its first distribution deal in the Ontario market with Cheese Boutique, co-owned and operated by Future of Cheese Maître Fromager and co-founder Afrim Pristine. Cheese Boutique is one of Canada’s most esteemed and reputable cheese retailers and fine-foods distributors, supplying the top retail stores, restaurants, chefs and hotels for 30 years. "The line-up of plant-based butters, cheeses and spreads crafted by Future of Cheese easily fit within our highly curated portfolio of world-class products that we supply to our clients," stated Afrim Pristine. "We sold out of the first production run in under 48 hours and the response has been amazing! Our clients want more, and more is on the way."

October 28 - OGGFF engages Savills Real Estate to represent the company in locating, negotiating and signing prospective new Organic Garage sites, as the company prepares for the largest expansion plan since the company’s inception.

October 21 - OGGFF’s plant-based foods company, Future of Cheese sells out the initial run of its line of butters to selected retailers in Ontario following its successful launch earlier in the week.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) CEO Michael Colglazier: “Democratizing Space Travel”

“...With the successful results from the Unity 21 test flight in May and Unity 22 in July, we stepped closer to completing our test flight program and launching commercial passenger service in '22. And as we advance towards that goal, we will immediately open ticket sales to our significant list of early hand raisers, prioritizing our Spacefarer Community who, as promised, will be given first opportunity to reserve their place to space…..We have a purposeful range of product offerings in order to satisfy the different ways people will want to share this experience. For the private astronaut flights, our products will include a single seat; a multi-seat, couples, families and friends package; and a full flight buyout. Prices for this next phase of private astronaut sales will begin at $450,000 per seat. Our micro gravity research and professional astronaut training flights remain priced at $600,000 on a per seat equivalent basis….”

“...As we move ahead, we'll continue to stay focused on 3 key areas: completing our flight test and enhancement programs, expanding our fleet through scaled production facilities and operations and capturing and expanding consumer demand as we build out and deliver an incomparable customer experience. We are opening the door to greater access to space and bringing the awe and wonder of space travel to humanity at large…”

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/3mBLjF0

