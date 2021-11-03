Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Company’s Great Cruise Comeback Successfully Moves Forward with Approximately 75% of Capacity Expected to Resume Sailing by Year-End



Strong Future Demand Across All Three Brands

Company Expects to be Operating Cash Flow Positive in Late First Quarter 2022 and Profitable for Second Half 2022

MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings”, “Norwegian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

“Our Great Cruise Comeback is on track with 11 ships to-date across our three award-winning brands successfully resuming cruising. Initial trends are extremely positive with strong onboard revenue, high guest satisfaction scores and our comprehensive science-backed SailSAFE health and safety protocols working as designed to minimize the impact of COVID-19,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “While consumer concerns surrounding the Delta variant resulted in a slowdown in bookings during the third quarter, net booking volumes have improved over the past six weeks and we continue to see robust future demand for cruising particularly for the second half of 2022 and beyond when our full fleet is expected to be back in operation at normalized occupancy levels.”

Resumption of Cruise Operations

The Company continues to execute on the phased relaunch plans for its 28-ship fleet. The Company had approximately 40% of its capacity operating by the end of the third quarter 2021 with the fleet in service being cash flow positive in the quarter. Occupancy in the third quarter 2021 was 57.4%, reflecting the Company’s self-imposed occupancy limits. Looking ahead, approximately 75% of capacity is expected to be operating by year-end 2021 with the full fleet back in operation by April 1, 2022. The Company continues to expect to reach a critical inflection point in the first quarter 2022 with operating cash flow turning positive. In addition, based on the current trajectory, the Company expects to be profitable for the second half of 2022.

All voyages across the Company’s three brands continue to operate with its robust science-backed SailSAFE health and safety program. As part of this program, all voyages are operating with a policy of fully vaccinated guests and crew in addition to comprehensive SailSAFE protocols, which include universal COVID-19 testing prior to embarkation. The Company’s 100% vaccination policy applies across all voyages on its three brands as the Company believes this is the safest way to resume cruising in the current global public health environment. These measures will be continuously evaluated and modified, with guidance from the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, as science, technology and the prevalence of COVID-19 evolve.

Booking Environment and Outlook

Net booking volumes in the third quarter 2021 were negatively impacted by the Delta variant. The resulting slowdown in net booking volumes was heavily weighted to sailings in the fourth quarter of 2021 and early 2022 and improved sequentially through 2022. The impact has since abated and net bookings have materially improved over the past six weeks with particular strength for bookings related to sailings in the second half of 2022 and into 2023.

Despite the temporary Delta impact, the Company’s overall cumulative booked position for full year 2022 is in line with 2019’s record levels at higher pricing even when including the dilutive impact of future cruise credits (“FCCs”). The overall cumulative booked position for the second half of 2022, when the full fleet is expected to be back in operation and at normalized occupancy levels, is meaningfully higher than 2019 and at higher prices.

The Company’s advance ticket sales were $1.7 billion, including the long-term portion, which includes approximately $750 million of FCCs as of September 30, 2021. Advance ticket sales increased $0.3 billion on a net basis from the end of the second quarter even with approximately $100 million of revenue recognized in the quarter.

Liquidity, Cash Burn and Financial Action Plan

The Company continues to take proactive measures to enhance liquidity and financial flexibility in the current environment. As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s total debt position was $12.4 billion and the Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 billion.

The Company has taken the following additional actions to enhance its liquidity profile and financial flexibility since June 30, 2021:

In November 2021, the Company entered into a $1 billion commitment through August 15, 2022 that provides additional liquidity to the Company. If drawn, this commitment will convert into an unsecured note maturing in April 2024. The Company has not drawn and currently does not intend to draw under this commitment.

Diversified its credit card processors with the addition of Worldpay from FIS® as a preferred payments processor globally.

In July 2021, the Company amended nine credit facilities for newbuild agreements and increased the combined commitments under such credit facilities by approximately $770 million to cover owner’s supply (generally consists of provisions for the ship), modifications and financing premiums.



The Company's monthly average cash burn for the third quarter 2021 was approximately $275 million, below prior guidance of approximately $285 million. Looking ahead, the Company expects fourth quarter 2021 monthly average cash burn to increase to approximately $350 million driven by the continued phased relaunch of additional vessels. This cash burn rate does not include expected cash inflows from new and existing bookings or contribution from ships that have re-entered service.

Cash burn rates include ongoing ship operating expenses, administrative operating expenses, interest expense, taxes, debt deferral fees and expected non-newbuild capital expenditures and exclude cash refunds of customer deposits as well as cash inflows from new and existing bookings, newbuild related capital expenditures and other working capital changes. Future cash burn rate estimates also exclude unforeseen expenses. The third quarter 2021 cash burn rate and fourth quarter estimate also reflect the deferral of debt amortization and newbuild related payments.

“We are incredibly pleased with our team’s flawless execution of our phased voyage resumption plan and are encouraged to see strong consumer demand, onboard spend and high guest satisfaction across all of our brands,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We took several actions in the quarter to further enhance our liquidity profile and financial flexibility and better position us on our road to recovery as we pivot from defense to offense. As we look ahead, we remain focused on rebuilding our strong track record of financial performance, optimizing our balance sheet and delivering on our attractive and disciplined growth profile beginning with the debut of the record-breaking Norwegian Prima in summer 2022.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results

GAAP net loss was $(845.9) million or EPS of $(2.29) compared to net loss of $(677.4) million or EPS of $(2.50) in the prior year. The Company reported Adjusted Net Loss of $(801.4) million or Adjusted EPS of $(2.17) in 2021 which included $44.5 million of adjustments primarily related to non-cash compensation. This compares to Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS of $(638.7) million and $(2.35), respectively, in 2020.

Revenue increased to $153.1 million compared to $6.5 million in 2020 as cruise voyages resumed in the quarter.

Total cruise operating expense increased 131.3% in 2021 compared to 2020 as cruise voyages resumed in the quarter. In 2021, cruise operating expenses were primarily related to crew costs, including salaries, food and other travel costs as ships were prepared to return to service, fuel, costs related to health and safety protocols and other ongoing costs such as insurance and ship maintenance.

Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges, increased to $693 from $592 in 2020. The Company reported fuel expense of $79.2 million in the period.

Interest expense, net was $161.2 million in 2021 compared to $139.7 million in 2020. The increase in interest expense reflects additional debt outstanding at higher interest rates, partially offset by lower LIBOR.

Other income (expense), net was income of $4.7 million in 2021 compared to expense of $(23.7) million in 2020. In 2021, the income primarily related to gains on fuel swaps not designated as hedges and foreign currency exchange.

Outlook

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Company cannot estimate the impact on its business, financial condition or near- or longer-term financial or operational results with certainty, it will report a net loss for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021 and expects to report a net loss until the Company is able to resume regular voyages. As previously stated, based on its current trajectory and market and public health conditions, the Company expects to be profitable for the second half of 2022.

The following reflects the Company’s expectations regarding fuel consumption and pricing, along with accompanying sensitivities.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 Full Year 2022 Fuel consumption in metric tons 170,000 435,000 930,000 Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges $710 $680 $610 Effect on Adjusted EPS of a 10% change

in fuel prices, net of hedges $0.03(1) $0.03 $0.11

(1) For the remainder of 2021.



As of September 30, 2021, the Company had hedged approximately 47%, 35% and 14% of its total projected metric tons of fuel consumption for the remainder of 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. The following table provides amounts hedged and price per barrel of heavy fuel oil (“HFO”) which is hedged utilizing U.S. Gulf Coast 3% (“USGC”) and marine gas oil (“MGO”) which is hedged utilizing Gasoil.

Remainder of 2021

2022



2023 % of HFO Consumption Hedged1 23% 15% 0% Average USGC Price / Barrel $45.82 $48.36 N/A % of MGO Consumption Hedged 71%1 52% 30% Average Gasoil Price / Barrel $80.97 $70.06 $67.45

(1) These derivatives were de-designated for accounting purposes in the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 but still represent economic hedges and may be re-designated in the future.



Anticipated non-newbuild capital expenditures for fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 are approximately $170 million and approximately $430 million which includes health and safety investments. Non-newbuild capital expenditures for full year 2022 are expected to be approximately $500 million. After newbuild-related payment deferrals, the Company’s anticipated expenditures related to ship construction contracts were $0.1 billion for the remainder of 2021 and $1.6 billion and $2.5 billion for the years ending December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Company has export credit financing in place for the anticipated expenditures related to ship construction contracts of $0.1 billion for the remainder of 2021 and $1.0 billion and $2.0 billion for the years ending December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Interest Expense, net is expected to be approximately $160 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $620 million for full year 2021, excluding losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs. Depreciation and Amortization is expected to be approximately $175 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $695 million for full year 2021.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Passenger ticket $ 86,127 $ 4,667 $ 87,877 $ 859,293 Onboard and other 66,954 1,851 72,672 411,036 Total revenue 153,081 6,518 160,549 1,270,329 Cruise operating expense Commissions, transportation and other 32,338 4,038 47,935 371,007 Onboard and other 19,306 4,728 21,841 82,889 Payroll and related 154,440 65,571 323,225 441,462 Fuel 79,238 48,224 175,931 222,240 Food 16,672 3,426 27,314 59,639 Other 137,762 64,170 294,092 308,832 Total cruise operating expense 439,756 190,157 890,338 1,486,069 Other operating expense Marketing, general and administrative 229,142 156,656 617,820 558,781 Depreciation and amortization 173,289 177,488 517,867 554,937 Impairment loss - - - 1,607,797 Total other operating expense 402,431 334,144 1,135,687 2,721,515 Operating loss (689,106 ) (517,783 ) (1,865,476 ) (2,937,255 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest expense, net (161,205 ) (139,664 ) (1,122,905 ) (323,108 ) Other income (expense), net 4,720 (23,680 ) 57,464 (32,275 ) Total non-operating income (expense) (156,485 ) (163,344 ) (1,065,441 ) (355,383 ) Net loss before income taxes (845,591 ) (681,127 ) (2,930,917 ) (3,292,638 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (294 ) 3,761 (2,949 ) 19,057 Net loss $ (845,885 ) $ (677,366 ) $ (2,933,866 ) $ (3,273,581 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 370,016,479 271,435,350 356,591,143 241,578,995 Diluted 370,016,479 271,435,350 356,591,143 241,578,995 Loss per share Basic $ (2.29 ) $ (2.50 ) $ (8.23 ) $ (13.55 ) Diluted $ (2.29 ) $ (2.50 ) $ (8.23 ) $ (13.55 )





NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss $ (845,885 ) $ (677,366 ) $ (2,933,866 ) $ (3,273,581 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Shipboard Retirement Plan 98 101 295 305 Cash flow hedges: Net unrealized gain (loss) (45,134 ) 87,710 (73,497 ) (163,672 ) Amount realized and reclassified into earnings 12,948 36,072 48,328 86,853 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (32,088 ) 123,883 (24,874 ) (76,514 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (877,973 ) $ (553,483 ) $ (2,958,740 ) $ (3,350,095 )







NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,934,816 $ 3,300,482 Accounts receivable, net 990,384 20,578 Inventories 108,177 82,381 Prepaid expenses and other assets 247,824 154,103 Total current assets 3,281,201 3,557,544 Property and equipment, net 13,480,120 13,411,226 Goodwill 98,134 98,134 Tradenames 500,525 500,525 Other long-term assets 1,370,047 831,888 Total assets $ 18,730,027 $ 18,399,317 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 543,739 $ 124,885 Accounts payable 94,951 83,136 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 860,864 596,056 Advance ticket sales 1,440,294 1,109,826 Total current liabilities 2,939,848 1,913,903 Long-term debt 11,864,794 11,681,234 Other long-term liabilities 1,042,146 450,075 Total liabilities 15,846,788 14,045,212 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value; 980,000,000 shares authorized, 370,032,455 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; and 490,000,000 shares authorized, 315,636,032 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 370 316 Additional paid-in capital 6,371,545 4,889,355 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (264,991 ) (240,117 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (3,223,685 ) (295,449 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,883,239 4,354,105 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,730,027 $ 18,399,317







NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,933,866 ) $ (3,273,581 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 560,972 565,208 Impairment loss — 1,607,797 Deferred income taxes, net 79 (17,852 ) (Gain) loss on derivatives (23,560 ) 12,195 Loss on extinguishment of debt 601,539 10,480 Provision for bad debts and inventory obsolescence 14,118 16,293 Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (7,706 ) (1,340 ) Share-based compensation expense 88,974 81,009 Net foreign currency adjustments (7,238 ) 3,746 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (979,890 ) (12,103 ) Inventories (26,676 ) 12,757 Prepaid expenses and other assets (65,876 ) 79,915 Accounts payable 15,014 11,536 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 142,170 (180,126 ) Advance ticket sales 469,595 (834,560 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,152,351 ) (1,918,626 ) Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property and equipment, net (539,530 ) (873,142 ) Cash paid on settlement of derivatives (14,465 ) (31,520 ) Other 11,024 3,047 Net cash used in investing activities (542,971 ) (901,615 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of long-term debt (889,206 ) (888,800 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 1,345,041 5,225,090 Common share issuance proceeds, net 1,558,396 719,094 Proceeds from employee related plans 3,141 5,557 Net share settlement of restricted share units (16,672 ) (15,334 ) Early redemption premium (611,164 ) (1,376 ) Deferred financing fees and other (59,880 ) (117,388 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,329,656 4,926,843 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents — (3,267 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,365,666 ) 2,103,335 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 3,300,482 252,876 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,934,816 $ 2,356,211





NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (Unaudited) The following table sets forth selected statistical information: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Passengers carried 57,931 - 57,931 499,729 Passenger Cruise Days 402,656 - 402,656 4,278,602 Capacity Days 701,350 - 701,350 4,123,858 Occupancy Percentage 57.4% 57.4% 103.8% NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (Unaudited) Gross Cruise Cost, Net Cruise Cost, Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel and Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel were calculated as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 Constant Constant 2021 Currency 2020 2021 Currency 2020 Total cruise operating expense $ 439,756 $ 437,453 $ 190,157 $ 890,338 $ 883,944 $ 1,486,069 Marketing, general and administrative expense 229,142 228,905 156,656 617,820 614,231 558,781 Gross Cruise Cost 668,898 666,358 346,813 1,508,158 1,498,175 2,044,850 Less: Commissions, transportation and other expense 32,338 32,304 4,038 47,935 47,659 371,007 Onboard and other expense 19,306 19,306 4,728 21,841 21,841 82,889 Net Cruise Cost 617,254 614,748 338,047 1,438,382 1,428,675 1,590,954 Less: Fuel expense 79,238 79,238 48,224 175,931 175,931 222,240 Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel 538,016 535,510 289,823 1,262,451 1,252,744 1,368,714 Less Non-GAAP Adjustments: Non-cash deferred compensation (1) 904 904 667 2,714 2,714 1,999 Non-cash share-based compensation (2) 39,922 39,922 25,862 88,974 88,974 81,009 Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel $ 497,190 $ 494,684 $ 263,294 $ 1,170,763 $ 1,161,056 $ 1,285,706 (1) Non-cash deferred compensation expenses related to the crew pension plan and other crew expenses, which are included in payroll and related expense. (2) Non-cash share-based compensation expense related to equity awards, which are included in marketing, general and administrative expense and payroll and related expense.



