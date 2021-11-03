MISTRAS GROUP DEBUTS NEW PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES TO DIGITALLY TRANSFORM ASSET PROTECTION

THE FIRST-EVER ASSET PROTECTION SOFTWARE ECOSYSTEM, ONESUITE™ EMPOWERS USERS TO SEE ASSET INTEGRITY DATA IN A NEW DIMENSION

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) — a leading “one source” multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions — announced the release of two distinct new proprietary technologies that make asset protection more digitally-connected and intelligent – the MISTRAS OneSuite™ asset protection software ecosystem and the Sensoria™ wind blade monitor.

MISTRAS OneSuite™ seeks to make asset integrity data as insight-driven, user-friendly, accessible, and actionable as possible. Through the OneSuite™ app gallery, 50-plus interconnected, cross-functional apps from MISTRAS’ popular software and services brands enable customers to see additional dimensions of their asset integrity data. OneSuite™ is currently available to existing customers and new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) customers. For more information on the OneSuite™ asset protection software ecosystem, please visit mistrasgroup.com/onesuite.

Sensoria™ enhances visibility and accessibility to wind turbine blade integrity data, using a 24/7/365 blade monitor and data portal to detect, report, and visualize blade damages to help maximize blade uptime, safety, and performance. The system incorporates MISTRAS’ world-class acoustic emission (AE) technology for the early detection of damage, “listening” for signs of damage before they become visible. Sensoria’s blade management capabilities help optimize inventory planning and spare parts management throughout the wind blade supply chain. To learn more about how Sensoria™ drives Edge-to-Edge Intelligence for wind energy organizations, visit sensoriawind.com.

With the launch of these innovative technologies, together with the breadth, depth, and legacy of MISTRAS’ hardware, software, and services portfolio, MISTRAS continues to lead its customers on a path to a more digitally connected, insights-based future.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.