Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Dr. Neal Walker, the President and CEO of Aclaris, will participate in a virtual fireside chat which will be available beginning on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET. Management will be available November 18th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.





Dr. Neal Walker, the President and CEO of Aclaris, will participate in a virtual fireside chat which will be available beginning on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET. Management will be available November 18th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings. Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Dr. Walker will participate in a virtual fireside chat which will be available beginning on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Management will be available December 1st throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.



A live webcast of each fireside chat may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. Each webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Contact

investors@aclaristx.com