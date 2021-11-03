Quanta Computer Joins LaSAR Alliance for Augmented Reality Wearable Devices

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LaSAR Alliance (Laser Scanning for Augmented Reality) announces the addition of Quanta Computer, a world-leading notebook and datacenter equipment manufacturer, as a founding member to the alliance. The alliance was launched as a member program of the IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an international federation promoting industry standards and technologies in the electro-technical sector.



The LaSAR Alliance was established to create an ecosystem to enable the efficient design and manufacture of augmented reality (AR) wearable devices, including smart glasses and head-mounted displays. The alliance aims to facilitate the exchange and sharing of information, to create, build and grow effective and compelling LBS (Laser Beam Scanning) -based solutions, and to help drive the growth of the market for AR wearables in general.

“LaSAR welcomes Quanta Computer to the Alliance and looks forward to their contributions to building the solid foundation on which we can all drive the growth of augmented reality wearable devices through laser beam scanning solutions,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of the LaSAR Alliance and Director, Strategic Marketing at STMicroelectronics.

“Quanta Computer is delighted to join the LaSAR Alliance and looks forward to contributing towards advancing LBS technologies for augmented reality products,” said Mr. C.C. Leung, Vice Chairman and President of Quanta Computer.

About LaSAR Alliance

The LaSAR Alliance Founding Board Members are represented by STMicroelectronics, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Quanta Computer, Mega1, Dispelix, and AMAT Applied Materials.

The LaSAR Alliance has established multiple tiers of membership levels to meet the robust industry needs.

To learn more about membership, you can visit the LaSAR website at www.LaSARAlliance.org

For all media inquiries please reach out to admin@LaSARAlliance.org

About Quanta Computer

Quanta Computer is a Fortune Global 500 Company and the world’s leading provider for notebook computers, datacenter equipment and other technology products. Quanta provides innovative products with superior technology that range from information, communication, networking, consumer electronics, and car electronics to cloud computing infrastructure solutions.

Founded in 1988, Quanta Computer is headquartered in Taiwan with major operation facilities set up in Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. Quanta Group currently employs over 90,000 employees worldwide with consolidated revenues reached approximately US$38 billion for fiscal year 2020. For further information, please visit Quanta Computer’s Website at http://www.quantatw.com/