Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Compared to the second quarter 2020:

  • Net Sales increased by 29.4% excluding PPE sales
  • The Office Gurus net sales increased 56.8%
  • BAMKO net sales increased 78.8% excluding PPE sales

SEMINOLE, Fla., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its second quarter operating results for 2021.

The Company announced that for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, net sales decreased 3.5% to $123.3 million, compared to third quarter 2020 net sales of $127.7 million. Pretax Income was $10.0 million compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income was $8.2 million or $0.51 per diluted share compared to $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020.  

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are encouraged by the momentum of our core businesses and believe we are well positioned to take market share across our portfolio of core products and services. Excluding the impact of PPE sales, we saw remarkable growth in our promotional products segment and our remote staffing solutions segment. Uniforms and related products reported growth in net sales of 3.9 percent, excluding the impact of PPE sales and in spite of continuing headwinds from global supply chain and logistical issues. We continue to see increasing opportunities for growth as business activity normalizes. We are well positioned with strong tailwinds in all of our core businesses and expect to continue to report strong sales and earnings for the balance of 2021.”  

CONFERENCE CALL

Superior Group of Companies will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5505 for U.S. dialers and (412) 317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll Free number is (866) 605-3852. Please ask to be joined into the Superior Group of Companies call. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed in the investor information section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through November 17, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at (855) 669-9658. Please reference conference number 10160553 for all replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential,” or “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our, our customers’, and our suppliers’ businesses, (2) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, (3) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (4) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations, and (5) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including existing and possible future variants, on the United States of America (“U.S.” or “United States”) and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers and employees, including without limitation the length and scope of restrictions imposed by various governments and organizations and the success of efforts to deliver effective vaccines on a timely basis to a number of people sufficient to prevent or substantially lower the severity of incidents of infection or variants, among other factors; our ability to navigate successfully the challenges posed by current global supply disruptions; general economic conditions, including employment levels, in the areas of the United States in which the Company’s customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail, hotels, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, successfully manage our expanding operations, or discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process; the price and availability of cotton and other manufacturing materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. 

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020 
Net sales $123,326  $127,737 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Cost of goods sold  77,512   80,285 
Selling and administrative expenses  35,059   34,917 
Other periodic pension costs  459   212 
Interest expense  320   239 
   113,350   115,653 
Income before taxes on income  9,976   12,084 
Income tax expense  1,780   2,140 
Net income $8,196  $9,944 
         
Net income per share:        
Basic $0.53  $0.66 
Diluted $0.51  $0.63 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic  15,528,534   15,084,300 
Diluted  16,099,850   15,711,122 
         
Cash dividends per common share $0.12  $0.20 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020 
Net sales $394,960  $381,341 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Cost of goods sold  252,945   244,500 
Selling and administrative expenses  104,076   98,704 
Other periodic pension costs  1,328   830 
Pension plan termination charge  6,945   - 
Interest expense  925   1,732 
   366,219   345,766 
Income before taxes on income  28,741   35,575 
Income tax expense  5,490   7,090 
Net income $23,251  $28,485 
         
Net income per share:        
Basic $1.51  $1.89 
Diluted $1.45  $1.85 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period        
Basic  15,394,427   15,041,738 
Diluted  16,059,686   15,361,035 
         
Cash dividends per common share $0.34  $0.30 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value data)


  September 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $6,408  $5,172 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,852 and $7,667, respectively  92,500   101,902 
Accounts receivable - other  2,338   1,356 
Inventories  103,371   89,766 
Contract assets  37,575   39,231 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  15,633   11,030 
Total current assets  257,825   248,457 
Property, plant and equipment, net  46,928   36,644 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  6,299   3,826 
Intangible assets, net  59,414   58,746 
Goodwill  38,557   36,116 
Other assets  13,154   10,135 
Total assets $422,177  $393,924 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $38,096  $39,327 
Other current liabilities  36,069   44,670 
Current portion of long-term debt  15,286   15,286 
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  3,929   5,589 
Total current liabilities  93,380   104,872 
Long-term debt  80,882   72,372 
Long-term pension liability  14,548   14,574 
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities  -   1,892 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  2,189   1,599 
Deferred tax liability  1,448   450 
Other long-term liabilities  8,795   6,535 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)        
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)  -   - 
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,960,253 and 15,391,660 shares, respectively.  16   15 
Additional paid-in capital  66,996   61,844 
Retained earnings  159,711   141,972 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:        
Pensions  (4,285)  (10,898)
Cash flow hedges  53   69 
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (1,556)  (1,372)
Total shareholders’ equity  220,935   191,630 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $422,177  $393,924 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $23,251  $28,485 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  6,719   5,972 
Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable  1,715   6,099 
Share-based compensation expense  2,757   1,790 
Deferred income tax benefit  (1,127)  (3,654)
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  2,310   2,759 
Pension plan termination charge  6,945   - 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of business:        
Accounts receivable  7,544   (12,225)
Accounts receivable - other  (732)  (1,121)
Contract assets  1,656   3,049 
Inventories  (13,667)  (7,306)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (4,445)  (3,592)
Other assets  (1,462)  1 
Accounts payable and other current liabilities  (12,287)  29,167 
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  (4,220)  - 
Long-term pension liability  860   864 
Other long-term liabilities  2,344   779 
Net cash provided by operating activities  18,161   51,067 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property, plant and equipment  (14,455)  (5,711)
Acquisition of business  (6,026)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (20,481)  (5,711)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from borrowings of debt  173,436   137,559 
Repayment of debt  (165,023)  (180,112)
Payment of cash dividends  (5,334)  (4,574)
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liability  (1,641)  (1,966)
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options  2,452   1,407 
Tax withholdings on exercise of performance based stock  (405)  (32)
Tax (provision) benefit from vesting of acquisition-related restricted stock  171   (13)
Common stock reacquired and retired  -   (500)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  3,656   (48,231)
         
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash  (100)  (512)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  1,236   (3,387)
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period  5,172   9,038 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $6,408  $5,651 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value data)


  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income $8,196  $9,944  $23,251  $28,485 
Adjustment for items:                
Pension plan termination charge  -   -   6,945   - 
Tax impact of adjustment  -   -   (610)  - 
Adjusted net income(1) $8,196  $9,944  $29,586  $28,485 
                 
Diluted net income per share $0.51  $0.63  $1.45  $1.85 
Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share  -   -   0.39   - 
Diluted adjusted net income per share(1) $0.51  $0.63  $1.84  $1.85 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period                
Diluted  16,099,850   15,711,122   16,059,686   15,361,035 
                 


(1) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income and net income per share, excluding the impact of pension plan termination charges (net of tax). Management believes adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of pension plan termination charges not appropriately reflective of our core business.

 