Fulcrum Therapeutics™ to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:20pm ET

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:20am ET

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Webcast available beginning Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00am ET

Live audio webcasts will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. Fulcrum has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

