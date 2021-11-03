Daymak to Launch CryptoSolarTree, World’s First Emission-Free Crypto Mining Solution and Most Versatile Green-Energy System

- CST will be the world’s first commercial, emission-free cryptocurrency mining solution, capable of paying for itself in 24 months

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daymak Inc., a pioneer in personal Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), today announced the addition of the patent-pending CryptoSolarTree; the world’s first commercial, emission-free cryptocurrency mining solution, to its Daymak ecosystem of products. The CryptoSolarTree is a 5G-enabled, on-grid/off-grid-compatible alternative energy crypto mining solution capable of generating up to 11 kW of renewable energy while also serving alternative uses as an EV charging station or backup electricity source for up to two days.

As demand for both green energy and crypto mining solutions rise, the CryptoSolarTree is the ideal alternative for those trying to achieve zero emissions while mining without breaking the bank. The CryptoSolarTree can mine a variety of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Kadena, and Dogecoin, with mining results expected to cover the cost of the CryptoSolarTree in just 24 months. As mining will only take up a fraction of the energy output, daily electricity needs can also be handled.

The CryptoSolarTree is designed to be a versatile, renewable energy source with a variety of potential use cases, including private residences, farms, remote/off-grid locations, urban plazas, and more. For remote areas without access to clean running water, the CryptoSolarTree also offers a water collection and purification system, converting to a holistic utility package and income source for those in need.

“As part of my personal commitment to decreasing my carbon footprint, I spent close to $100,000 dollars on a solar system for my house,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak. “By selling surplus power to the grid, I expect to cover the cost of my purchase in just over 20 years. The CryptoSolarTree, on the other hand, is projected to achieve break-even in just two years, which removes the main hurdle for many people from switching over to renewable energy sources; economic viability. We are privileged to be at the twilight of a blockchain revolution where, by the time the CryptoSolarTree is delivered, will be a financial no-brainer for those who have realized their fossil-fuel power sources are outdated.”

The CryptoSolarTree consists of a solar power source, a wind power source, a high-capacity energy storage system (ESS), and a cryptocurrency mining unit powered by Daymak Nebula. Daymak plans to integrate the IONiX Pro ESS as part of Daymak’s ongoing partnership with EV Battery Tech (CSE: ACDC), who are developing blockchain-enabled ESSs. Crypto-savvy consumers will also have the option of installing their own pre-existing mining rig, GPU (graphic processor unit) or ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), which will seamlessly integrate with Daymak Nebula to increase mining profits.

“Our team has spent the last few years fine-tuning ideas that maximize the utility of today’s technological breakthroughs, creating solutions that put our customers at the forefront of technology all while making the planet a greener place,” continued Baiocchi. “The CryptoSolarTree is a natural addition to the Daymak ecosystem, acting as renewable charging stations for our vehicles as one of its many applications. Additional electricity generated can be used to mine crypto or be sold back to the grid, making these trees a source of passive income. And to those who believe that all crypto mining is detrimental to the environment, the CryptoSolarTree should be a big step in the right direction.”

The CryptoSolarTree is available in three models:

Standard (MSRP: $14,999): 1 kW wind turbine; 3 kW solar panels; 12 kWh batteries; app-controlled Nebula miners generating $16/day, capable of paying off the system in 29 months; with aftermarket mining support of up to 2 kW power draw

1 kW wind turbine; 3 kW solar panels; 12 kWh batteries; app-controlled Nebula miners generating $16/day, capable of paying off the system in 29 months; with aftermarket mining support of up to 2 kW power draw Deluxe (MSRP: $29,999): 2 kW wind turbine; 5 kW solar panels; 20 kWh batteries; app-controlled Nebula miners generating $36/day, capable of paying off the system in 27 months; with aftermarket mining setup support of up to 3.5 kW power draw

2 kW wind turbine; 5 kW solar panels; 20 kWh batteries; app-controlled Nebula miners generating $36/day, capable of paying off the system in 27 months; with aftermarket mining setup support of up to 3.5 kW power draw Ultimate (MSRP: $49,950): 5 kW wind turbine; 6 kW solar panels; water purification unit; 25 kWh batteries; app-controlled Nebula miners generating $68/day, capable of paying off the system in 24 months; with aftermarket mining setup support of up to 5 kW power draw



The CryptoSolarTree can be pre-ordered with a $5,000 fully refundable deposit. Deliveries will commence in 2023. For more information, or to pre-order, visit https://cryptosolartree.com. For more information about Daymak Nebula, visit https://daymakavvenire.com/nebula.

About Daymak, Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective, and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

Daymak continues to redefine powered mobility, empowering individuals to make statements, not emissions, on their way to a connected, accessible future. To explore that future please visit https://daymak.com/.

To reserve your vehicle, visit https://daymakavvenire.com/.

