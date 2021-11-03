Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in November:



Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET.



Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET. Stifel Healthcare Conference: Formal presentation on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The conference events will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Investor Contact:

Meredith Kaya

meredith.kaya@apellis.com

617.599.8178