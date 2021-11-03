CareDx Focuses on Innovation in Transplant at ASN Kidney Week

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced key data and presentations at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021, which will be held virtually from November 4-7, 2021.



At ASN Kidney Week, CareDx is featured in two clinical abstracts that continue to support the utility of AlloSure® as an important surveillance tool for transplant patient management.

Diagnostic Performance of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Assay (AlloSure®) in Kidney Transplant Recipients with Graft Dysfunction: A Single-Center Study, November 4, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET





Elevation in Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Triggered by COVID-19 Vaccination



Additionally, in conjunction with Kidney Week 2021, CareDx is hosting a virtual Transplant Innovation Day on Friday, November 5 from 12:00-1:00 PM ET. Dr. Robert Montgomery from New York University Langone Transplant Institute will provide key insights into the first xenotransplant of a kidney grown in a genetically altered pig into a human. Dr. Enver Akalin from Montefiore Medical Center will present the AlloMap Kidney validation data. David-Alexandre (DA) Gros, CEO of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, will discuss the partnership with CareDx to further transplant therapeutics clinical trials. Dr. Titte Srinivas, Vice President of Digital Development and Clinical Integration at CareDx, will review independent validation data with AlloSure in over 1000 patients. Registration for the Transplant Innovation Day is available here.

“I look forward to presenting our AlloSure study at ASN as it furthers our clinical understanding of dd-cfDNA levels in kidney transplantation and how those relate to long-term outcomes for patients,” said Kalathil K. Sureshkumar, MD, Allegheny Health Network. “I believe this analysis will have real-world implications as it supports AlloSure clinical utility for patients.”

“CareDx is a leader in driving innovation in transplantation, and I am glad we can highlight this focus during Kidney Week with new data and an exceptional virtual event to support investment into transplant science,” said Reg Seeto, CEO of CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

