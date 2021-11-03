GoExpedi Launches Novel ESG Intelligence Tool for Industrial Sectors

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoExpedi, an innovative end-to-end digital supply chain and data analytics solutions company that is revolutionizing procurement and delivery of MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) products for heavy industries, today announced the launch of ESG Command - a novel intelligence tool designed to drive environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Now the GoExpedi online platform will also identify environmentally-friendly products and certified veteran, minority and women-owned businesses to help clients select and track products and suppliers that align with their ESG goals.

As widespread ESG policy adoption accelerates, the world's largest players in industrial sectors are seeking more sophisticated technologies to track how they are minimizing their impact on the environment, making significant social contributions, and maintaining higher levels of governance.

GoExpedi, in another transformative leap for the global supply chain, is expanding its digital ecosystem with ESG Command's unique capabilities to help clients track ESG measures such as scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions, equal minority representation in procurement opportunities, and greater spend control.

"Led by some of the world's largest industrial companies, our clients are driving for more sustainable business practices and more equitable workplaces," said Yang Tang, GoExpedi CTO. "In support of these lofty goals and a more prosperous and environmentally-friendly global community, we grew GoExpedi's digital ecosystem to benefit our clients and suppliers. Our goal is to use technical advances in the supply chain to build a brighter future for all."

ESG Command is made available to clients and suppliers through their respective customized GoExpedi interfaces. To learn more, visit GoExpedi.com

About GoExpedi

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its digital procurement platform. The company's innovative end-to-end supply chain model with an average delivery time of 2.5 days ensures the right part, at the right time for clients in heavy industries. Staffed by experts with specialized in-market management experience and backed by patented innovative technology, GoExpedi delivers critical supplies faster, smarter and at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information on GoExpedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com.

