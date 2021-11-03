Harvard Bioscience Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong double digit revenue growth, solid margin performance despite global supply chain disruptions



Revenue up 23% year-over-year as sales momentum continues

Pre-clinical product revenue up 28%

Cellular and Molecular Technologies (CMT) product revenue up 19%



HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO said, “The positive trends we reported in the first half of 2021 have carried through with our strong top line performance in Q3. Demand for our pre-clinical products was very strong, with revenue up 28% over prior year, and also up significantly over pre-Covid levels. Our CMT products also experienced meaningful growth, up 19% over prior year as academic lab sales continue to recover. Operating income was adversely impacted by increased material, freight and labor costs associated with ongoing global supply disruptions.”

Mr. Green concluded, “We expect revenue growth of 15% to 17% for 2021 compared to 2020 based on sales momentum, up from prior expectations of 12% to 15%. Although supply disruptions are forcing extra costs in the short term, we still expect adjusted operating margin expansion to the mid-teens for the year.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary Q3'21 Q3'20 Revenues $ 29.7 million $ 24.0 million Operating Income (GAAP) $ 0.5 million $ 0.2 million Adjusted Operating Income $ 3.9 million $ 3.6 million Operating Margin (GAAP) 1.8 % 0.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin 13.3 % 14.8 % Loss Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Net Debt* $ 40.9 million $ 41.6 million * Debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents



For more details on Q3 performance, a slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to our Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins.

Please refer to the exhibits below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, including operating income, net income and loss, diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of such adjusted financial information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, we have included non-GAAP financial information including adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income primarily resulting from purchase accounting or events that we do not believe are related to the underlying operations of the business such as amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, costs related to acquisition, disposition and integration initiatives, impairment charges, severance, restructuring and other business transformation expenses, and stock-based compensation expense. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. This non-GAAP financial information approximates information used by our management to internally evaluate the operating results of the Company. Tabular reconciliations of our adjusted operating income, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA are included as exhibits below in this press release.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com .

Exhibit 1 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Revenues $ 29,663 $ 24,037 $ 85,849 $ 71,116 Cost of revenues 13,355 10,542 37,757 30,783 Gross profit 16,308 13,495 48,092 40,333 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 6,183 4,588 17,299 14,446 General and administrative expenses 5,458 5,399 18,190 17,828 Research and development expenses 2,660 1,949 7,848 6,336 Amortization of intangible assets 1,459 1,377 4,388 4,258 Total operating expenses 15,760 13,313 47,725 42,868 Operating income 548 182 367 (2,535 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (373 ) (1,205 ) (1,161 ) (3,737 ) Other expense, net (130 ) (392 ) (477 ) (472 ) Total other expense (503 ) (1,597 ) (1,638 ) (4,209 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 45 (1,415 ) (1,271 ) (6,744 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 215 (317 ) (22 ) 451 Net loss $ (170 ) $ (1,098 ) $ (1,249 ) $ (7,195 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average common shares: Basic and diluted 40,754 38,920 40,202 38,540







Exhibit 2 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,548 $ 8,317 Accounts receivables 18,340 17,766 Inventories 25,978 22,262 Other current assets 5,820 3,355 Total current assets 55,686 51,700 Property, plant and equipment 3,453 3,960 Goodwill and other intangibles 86,928 91,741 Other long-term assets 7,805 8,853 Total assets $ 153,872 $ 156,254 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current portion, long-term debt $ 2,470 $ 1,721 Other current liabilities 21,036 19,332 Total current liabilities 23,506 21,053 Long-term debt 42,740 46,286 Other long-term liabilities 10,739 12,234 Stockholders’ equity 76,887 76,681 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 153,872 $ 156,254





Exhibit 3 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,249 ) $ (7,195 ) Adjustments to operating cash flows 8,547 8,676 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,153 ) 5,360 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,145 6,841 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (837 ) (1,088 ) Addition to intangible assets (150 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (987 ) (1,088 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 2,500 9,615 Repayments of debt (5,500 ) (20,251 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (102 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,909 194 Taxes related to net share settlemenrt of equity awards (2,653 ) (882 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,846 ) (11,324 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (81 ) 42 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,769 ) (5,529 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 8,317 8,335 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 5,548 $ 2,806







Exhibit 4 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Stock-Based Acquired Assets Restructuring,

Income Statement of Operations GAAP Compensation

Amortization Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED Revenues $ 29,663 - - - - $ 29,663 Cost of revenues 13,355 (32 ) (15 ) (94 ) - 13,214 Gross profit 16,308 32 15 94 - 16,449 Gross Margin 55.0 % 55.5 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 6,183 (149 ) (2 ) (261 ) - 5,771 General and administrative expenses 5,458 (790 ) (16 ) (426 ) - 4,226 Research and development expenses 2,660 (33 ) (10 ) (113 ) - 2,504 Amortization of intangible assets 1,459 - (1,459 ) - - - Total operating expenses 15,760 (972 ) (1,487 ) (800 ) - 12,501 Operating Expenses - % of Revenue 53.1 % 42.1 % Operating income 548 1,004 1,502 894 - 3,948 Operating Margin 1.8 % 13.3 % Other (expense) income: Interest expense (373 ) - - - - (373 ) Other expense, net (130 ) - - - - (130 ) Total other expense (503 ) - - - - (503 ) Income before income taxes 45 1,004 1,502 894 - 3,445 Income tax expense 215 - - - 580 795 Net (loss) income $ (170 ) $ 1,004 $ 1,502 $ 894 $ (580 ) $ 2,650 (Loss) income per share $ (0.00 ) $ 0.06 Diluted weighted average common shares 40,754 43,500





Exhibit 4.1 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Stock-Based Acquired Assets Restructuring,

Income Statement of Operations GAAP Compensation

Amortization Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED Revenues $ 24,037 - - - - $ 24,037 Cost of revenues 10,542 (18 ) (19 ) (19 ) - 10,486 Gross profit 13,495 18 19 19 - 13,551 Gross Margin 56.1 % 56.4 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 4,588 (91 ) (2 ) (15 ) - 4,480 General and administrative expenses 5,399 (908 ) (18 ) (834 ) - 3,639 Research and development expenses 1,949 (62 ) (13 ) (9 ) - 1,865 Amortization of intangible assets 1,377 - (1,377 ) - - - Total operating expenses 13,313 (1,061 ) (1,410 ) (858 ) - 9,984 Operating Expenses - % of Revenue 55.4 % 41.5 % Operating income 182 1,079 1,429 877 - 3,567 Operating Margin 0.8 % 14.8 % Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,205 ) - - - - (1,205 ) Other expense, net (392 ) - - - - (392 ) Total other expense (1,597 ) - - - - (1,597 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (1,415 ) 1,079 1,429 877 - 1,970 Income tax (benefit) expense (317 ) - - - 823 506 Net (loss) income $ (1,098 ) $ 1,079 $ 1,429 $ 877 $ (823 ) $ 1,464 (Loss) income per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Diluted weighted average common shares 38,920 40,307





Exhibit 4.2 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Stock-Based

Acquired Assets Restructuring,

Income Statement of Operations GAAP Compensation

Amortization Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED Revenues $ 85,849 - - - - $ 85,849 Cost of revenues 37,757 (83 ) (51 ) (247 ) - 37,376 Gross profit 48,092 83 51 247 - 48,473 Gross Margin 56.0 % 56.5 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 17,299 (373 ) (6 ) (375 ) - 16,545 General and administrative expenses 18,190 (2,593 ) (49 ) (2,380 ) - 13,168 Research and development expenses 7,848 (87 ) (32 ) (408 ) - 7,321 Amortization of intangible assets 4,388 - (4,388 ) - - - Total operating expenses 47,725 (3,053 ) (4,475 ) (3,163 ) - 37,034 Operating Expenses - % of Revenue 55.6 % 43.1 % Operating (loss) income 367 3,136 4,526 3,410 - 11,439 Operating Margin 0.4 % 13.3 % Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,161 ) - - - - (1,161 ) Other expense, net (477 ) - - - - (477 ) Total other expense (1,638 ) - - - - (1,638 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (1,271 ) 3,136 4,526 3,410 - 9,801 Income tax (benefit) expense (22 ) - - - 2,365 2,343 Net (loss) income $ (1,249 ) $ 3,136 $ 4,526 $ 3,410 $ (2,365 ) $ 7,458 (Loss) income per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.17 Diluted weighted average common shares 40,202 43,113





Exhibit 4.3 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Stock-Based Acquired Assets Restructuring,

Income Statement of Operations GAAP Compensation

Amortization

Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED Revenues $ 71,116 - - - - $ 71,116 Cost of revenues 30,783 (43 ) (59 ) (21 ) - 30,660 Gross profit 40,333 43 59 21 - 40,456 Gross Margin 56.7 % 56.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 14,446 (205 ) (6 ) (125 ) - 14,110 General and administrative expenses 17,828 (2,248 ) (52 ) (3,480 ) - 12,048 Research and development expenses 6,336 (145 ) (44 ) (7 ) - 6,140 Amortization of intangible assets 4,258 - (4,258 ) - - - Total operating expenses 42,868 (2,598 ) (4,360 ) (3,612 ) - 32,298 Operating Expenses - % of Revenue 60.3 % 45.4 % Operating (loss) income (2,535 ) 2,641 4,419 3,633 - 8,158 Operating Margin -3.6 % 11.5 % Other (expense) income: Interest expense (3,737 ) - - - - (3,737 ) Other expense, net (472 ) - - - - (472 ) Total other expense (4,209 ) - - - - (4,209 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (6,744 ) 2,641 4,419 3,633 - 3,949 Income tax expense 451 - - - 435 886 Net (loss) income $ (7,195 ) $ 2,641 $ 4,419 $ 3,633 $ (435 ) $ 3,063 (Loss) income per share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.08 Diluted weighted average common shares 38,540 39,824



