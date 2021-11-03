Lilium Announces Date for Q3 ’21 Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium NV (“Lilium”) (NASDAQ: LILM), today announced that it plans to release its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Business Update on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.



There will be a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The webcast will be available on the Lilium investor relations website https://investors.lilium.com/.

About Lilium

Lilium is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, commercial operations are projected to begin in 2024. Lilium’s 700+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

