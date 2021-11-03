Let's Talk Interactive Partners With Arkos Health to Improve Care for Senior Living Residents

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive (LTI) and Arkos Health announced today that they are partnering to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations for post-acute care patients using Arkos' network of skilled geriatricians and LTI's telehealth solution platform.

"By pairing LTI's technology with Arkos' specialized, geriatric medical expertise, we can ensure that our patients will get the right care, day or night, and potentially avoid unnecessary transfers to emergency rooms. Avoidable hospitalizations are not only costly but also potentially harmful to the health of patients," said Jerry Williamson, chief executive officer, Arkos Health.

LTI has been a leader in the development of full-service telehealth software and hardware solutions since its inception in 2001. Its telemedicine provides live and interactive communication between the resident, the care provider, and a physician or practitioner through the use of a secure video at a patient's bedside. The seamless technology provides value-based care by allowing patients to meet with physicians and practitioners from the comfort of their homes.

A recent recipient of Zoom's Inaugural Trailblazer Award, and named among Healthcare Tech Outlook's Top Telemedicine Solution Providers of 2021, LTI offers a HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform that has served over 600,000 patients across 11 countries and completed over 20 million minutes of successful telemedicine sessions this year alone.

"By combining our sophisticated telehealth software solution with Arkos' skilled network of geriatric specialists, we are helping to reduce readmissions, while also reducing barriers to receiving specialized care which results in secure nights and weekends for post-acute care patients," said Arthur Cooksey, founder and chairman of LTI.

Arkos has a large network of physicians, geriatric specialists and licensed nurse practitioners to provide after-hours consults. Using LTI's telemedicine equipment and software, these care providers can identify acute changes in a resident's condition and intervene in a timely way during nights and weekends.

The partnership launched in two facilities and aims to grow to more locations to further demonstrate the commitment to quality care and wellness by providing the best post-acute care at any time.

About Arkos Health

Arkos Health is a risk-bearing medical group integrating managed care, technology, and virtual clinical services. Supported by the renowned integrated delivery system, UPMC, and built upon a foundation of world-class clinical care, Arkos began in 2014 through a CMS innovation award and an NIH-funded grant for our telemedicine technology. With this early clinical and technological foundation, the company has grown to provide a suite of TPA services, direct access clinics, telemedicine and integrated population health and virtual care platforms. For more information about Arkos, visit: Arkos Health | Value-based Ca re.

About Let's Talk Interactive

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. The company's telemedicine solutions enable providers to offer care at any time, from any location in the world and patients to directly connect to a licensed professional in real-time. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com .

