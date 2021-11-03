NFI Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

All figures quoted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted:



2021 Q3 Performance highlights:

Revenue of $492 million with 752 equivalent units ("EUs") delivered.

Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million; Net Loss per Share of $0.22 and Adjusted Loss Per Share of $0.16.

Ending liquidity position of $320 million. Free Cash Flow of $12 million.

Ending total backlog position (both firm and options) of 8,103 EUs (valued at $4 billion), with Active Bids up 10.9% from 2020 Q3. Highest number of submitted bid EUs since 2017 Q2, at 6,307 EUs.

NFI advanced its zero-emission, battery- and fuel cell-electric bus ("ZEB") activity with 153 EUs delivered, 20% of 2021 Q3 deliveries. Remain on track for approximately 20% of 2021 total manufacturing sales to be ZEBs; ZEB backlog is now 1,696 EUs, or 21%, of total backlog.

"NFI Forward", the Company's strategic cost reduction initiative, realized Adjusted EBITDA savings of $16 million ($59 million since inception), and a further $6 million ($8 million since inception) of Free Cash Flow savings.

Reaffirm Fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA revised guidance of $165 million to $195 million.(1)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), a leader in zero-emission electric mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for 2021 Q3.

Key financial metrics of the quarter are highlighted below:

Unaudited (in millions except deliveries and per Share amounts) 2021 Q3 Change(2) 2021 Q3 LTM Change(2) Deliveries (EUs) 752 (43 ) % 3,926 (21 ) % IFRS Measures Revenue $ 492 (26 ) % $ 2,360 (10 ) % Net earnings (loss) (15 ) 38 % 3 102 % Net earnings (loss) per Share (0.22 ) 45 % 0.05 102 % Non-IFRS Measures(3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31 (49 ) % $ 203 3 % Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) (11 ) (298 ) % 12 154 % Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share (0.16 ) (278 ) % 0.17 150 % Free Cash Flow 12 (57 ) % 71 49 % Liquidity $ 320 (18 ) % $ 320 (18 ) %





(1) See the related MD&A (as defined below) for further details on the Company's revised guidance. (2) Results noted herein are for the 13-week period ("2021 Q3”) and the 52-week period ("LTM 2021 Q3”) ended September 26, 2021. The comparisons reported in this press release compare 2021 Q3 to the 13-week period ("2020 Q3") and LTM 2021 Q3 to the 52-week period ("LTM 2020 Q3") ended September 27, 2020. Comparisons and comments are also made to the 13-week period (“2021 Q2”) ended June 27, 2021. Readers are advised to review the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (including notes) (the “Financial Statements”) and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") that are available at the Company's website at: https://www.nfigroup.com/investor-relations/performance-reports/ and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. (3) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss), Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share and Free Cash Flow are not recognized earnings or cash flow measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures” and detailed reconciliations of IFRS Measures to Non-IFRS Measures in Appendix B of this press release.

"During the third quarter we continued to see strong bid activity and positive signs of market recovery in both public and private sectors that will drive backlog and revenue growth. In addition, the NFI Forward optimization initiative achieved milestones that have permanently reduced our fixed cost base and will lead to margin improvements and increased returns on invested capital as volumes recover in the second half of 2022 and beyond," said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI.

"Our quarterly results were impacted by global supply chain and logistics challenges that combined with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to create significant bottlenecks and disruptions to our operations. In response to these issues, we made the prudent, albeit difficult, decision to reduce new vehicle input rates that resulted in the temporary idling of certain facilities and adjusted production rates in others.

"These actions will assist us in controlling costs, improving working capital and preserving cash flows until part supply availability and reliability improves. Our customers have continued to be very accommodating to both the realities of the pandemic and supply chain issues that have adjusted our production and delivery plans.

"Our banking partners have also been incredibly supportive in allowing us to focus on our long-term goals while managing near-term challenges. We are currently in ongoing discussions with these partners regarding additional financial and covenant flexibility for 2022, as we work through these most recent supply chain disruptions and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain very comfortable with our financial liquidity, which we expect to increase to over $400 million by the end of the year.

"We continue to establish NFI as a global leader in the evolution to zero-emission transportation. This was most recently evident at the United Nations COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, where our Alexander Dennis electric buses were showcased and provided transportation for dignitaries from around the world. Later this month, we will be presenting, for the first time ever, a complete line-up of 100% zero-emission vehicles at the American Public Transportation Association EXPO, North America's largest public transportation showcase, in Florida. Our Vehicle Innovation Center recently celebrated four years of transit innovation, and our electric vehicles have now collectively travelled over 50 million electric service miles - a huge milestone for NFI, our industry, and, most importantly, the environment.

"We have seen encouraging signs of market recovery driven by significant government support for zero-emission public transit funding in all of our core markets, and the sooner than expected return of private market travel and leisure. The long-term outlook for our business continues to strengthen and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our target of $400 to $450 million of Adjusted EBITDA by 2025. I am incredibly proud of our people, who remain focused on safety and flexibility in supporting each other and our customers as we manage through the incredibly disruptive near-term challenges and as we prepare for a stronger, greener future." Soubry concluded.

Segment Results

The third quarter of 2021 was materially impacted by global supply chain disruptions that caused a rapid deterioration in the availability of critical parts, components and chassis, negatively impacting NFI's 2021 Q3 production. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also continued to impact manufacturing and aftermarket operations including delays to new customer orders and awards, similar to the delays experienced in 2020 and the first half of 2021. The impact of these delays combined with supply chain challenges is anticipated to continue to impact NFI's operations throughout the first half of 2022.

Manufacturing segment revenue for 2021 Q3 decreased by $192 million, or 34%, compared to 2020 Q3. The decrease was driven by reduced production rates as the Company worked to manage through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it continues to have on the Company’s end customer. 2021 Q3 Manufacturing Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $42 million, or 95%, compared to 2020 Q3, driven by lower new vehicle deliveries and variable production commodity cost inflation. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was partially offset by savings generated by NFI Forward and government grants received to assist with the retention of skilled personnel.

Quarterly Infrastructure SolutionsTM revenue grew by 10%, on a year-over-year basis. The Company has completed ZEB charging Infrastructure SolutionsTM projects in nine cities in fiscal 2021 and currently has projects in-progress in a further 19 cities.

Aftermarket segment revenue was $118 million in 2021 Q3, with 21% year-over-year growth. The growth was driven by increased volumes in all geographic regions, even as operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions. NFI achieved record Adjusted EBITDA in the Aftermarket business segment for the second consecutive quarter, reaching $26 million, which equates to a $10 million, or 57%, year-over-year increase, due to increased sales, a favourable product mix and NFI Forward cost reductions.

Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings

2021 Q3 net loss of $15 million decreased by $10 million from 2020 Q3. Although the Company experienced lower new vehicle deliveries, as well as continuing supply chain challenges and associated costs, this was offset by lower restructuring and COVID-19 related costs. In addition, the third quarter saw record Adjusted EBITDA in the Aftermarket business segment, increased sales from the Company's Infrastructure SolutionsTM division, savings generated by NFI Forward, the receipt of government grants, and higher income tax recoveries.

2021 Q3 Adjusted Net Loss of $11 million increased by $17 million compared to 2020 Q3. The increase in Adjusted Net Loss was driven by lower new vehicle deliveries as a result of the aforementioned COVID-19 impacts on the Company's end markets and supply chain challenges.

Liquidity

The Company's liquidity position, which combines cash on-hand plus available capacity under its credit facilities as at September 26, 2021, was $320 million, down $69 million from 2021 Q2. The Company anticipates strong cash flow generation in 2021 Q4 with expectations for year-ending liquidity of more than $400 million.

Outlook

The Company expects to see improvements in its financial results in the second half of 2022 and beyond as markets recover, as global supply chains recover, as the Company capitalizes on government investments, and as the NFI Forward initiative continues to deliver improvements to operating metrics.

Year-over-year, Active Bids in the Company's North American Public Bid Universe are up 10.9% and in 2021 Q3, the Company submitted its highest number of bids since 2017 Q2, for 6,307 EUs. Management expects Active Bids will continue to remain high throughout 2021 and into 2022 as markets recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and new government funding begins to reach transit agencies. This increase in activity is expected to drive backlog and revenue growth and follows a slower period, in 2019 and 2020, when many transit agencies delayed or deferred new procurements as they evaluated ZEB fleet plans and managed through the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFI projects a growing adoption of ZEBs over the next 10 to 15 years as operators in North America, the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific markets transition their fleets to zero-emission. Management believes that NFI is well-positioned to capitalize on this long-term transition to ZEBs based on its current leadership position in core markets, broad product offering, historic experience, and deep customer relationships. The Company continues to expect that approximately 20% of NFI's 2021 manufacturing sales will be battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell buses, growing to approximately 40% of manufacturing sales by 2025.

Financial Outlook

On September 17, 2021, the Company announced that, due to the impact of escalating supply chain disruptions and logistics delays resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was lowering its financial guidance for 2021.

The Company reaffirms its Fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA revised guidance range of $165 million to $195 million.

Management cautions readers that NFI's quarterly and annual results have an element of seasonality due to the nature of each unique market segment and the varied annual production schedule of each production facility. Management expects lower Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 Q4 on a year-over-year basis, as compared to the same period in 2020. Management also reminds readers that, for 2021, NFI's first, second and third quarters are 13-week periods, while the fourth quarter is a 14-week period, making a 53-week fiscal year.

The Company expects to see improvement in its financial results in the second half of 2022 and beyond and reaffirms its 2025 target Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $400 million to $450 million. Please review the Company's SEDAR filings for details on the assumptions that drive Fiscal 2021 guidance and 2025 targets.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world.

NFI Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , www.alexander-dennis.com , www.nfi.parts , and www.carfaircomposites.com .

Appendix A - Reconciliation Tables

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure in evaluating the historical operating performance of the Company. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers of this press release are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or loss determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. See "Non-IFRS Measures" for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA based on the historical Financial Statements of the Company for the periods indicated.

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - unaudited 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 52-Weeks

Ended

September

26, 2021 52-Weeks

Ended

September

27, 2020 Net (loss) earnings $ (15,415 ) $ (24,912 ) $ 2,672 $ (132,072 ) Addback(1) Income taxes (5,004 ) (3,014 ) 23,609 14,775 Interest expense(12) 15,624 15,273 54,248 80,598 Amortization 23,970 26,374 98,163 115,793 Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment 642 (191 ) 41 253 Fair value adjustment for total return swap(5) 736 7 (1,550 ) 1,975 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on non-current monetary items and forward foreign exchange contracts 1,356 (3,609 ) 2,755 (7,455 ) Costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives(2) — — 165 615 Past service costs and other pension costs (recovery)(7) — — 7 (345 ) Non-recurring costs (recoveries) relating to business acquisition — — — 360 Fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company's inventory and deferred revenue(4) — — — 2,156 Proportion of the total return swap realized(6) (653 ) 303 526 (1,369 ) Equity settled stock-based compensation 293 597 2,053 1,599 Unrecoverable insurance costs (8) — — 718 — Prior year sales tax provision(9) — 233 77 447 Extraordinary COVID-19 costs(10) 279 24,392 6,446 41,949 Impairment loss on goodwill(11) — — — 50,790 Non-recurring restructuring costs (3) 9,502 25,432 13,053 26,529 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 31,330 $ 60,885 $ 202,983 $ 196,598 Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of: Manufacturing $ 2,197 $ 44,615 $ 113,628 $ 133,413 Aftermarket 26,169 16,650 90,689 68,058 Corporate 2,964 (380 ) (1,334 ) (4,873 )

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure and does not have standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See “Definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, ROIC, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share” in Appendix B. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating performance of the Company. Normalized to exclude non-recurring expenses and recoveries related to the costs of assessing strategic and corporate initiatives. Normalized to exclude non-recurring restructuring costs. The 2021 Q3 costs primarily relate to severance costs and asset impairments associated with the NFI Forward restructuring initiative. The revaluation of ADL's inventory included an adjustment of $2.2 million in 2020 Q3 LTM. These revaluation adjustments relate to purchase accounting as a result of the related acquisition. The fair value adjustment of the total return swap is a non-cash (gain) loss that is excluded from the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. A portion of the fair value adjustment of the total return swap is added to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to match the equivalent portion of the related deferred compensation expense recognized. Costs and recoveries associated with amendments to, and closures of, the Company's pension plans. Normalized to exclude non-recurring costs related to an insurance event that are not recoverable. Provision for sales taxes as a result of an ongoing state sales tax review. Normalized to exclude non-recurring COVID-19 related costs. Costs primarily relate to asset impairments and miscellaneous operating costs associated with COVID-19. Asset impairments are primarily attributable to pre-owned coach inventory. Management will continue to assess the costs for COVID-19 and will make an assessment of whether they are deemed in fact to be one time and non-recurring. As more information becomes available, management may change its assessment. Impairment charge with respect to MCI's goodwill. Includes fair market value adjustments to interest rate swaps. 2021 Q3 includes a gain of $1.8 million and 2020 Q3 includes a gain of $2.8 million. 2021 Q3 YTD includes a gain of $13.3 million and 2020 Q3 YTD includes a loss of $21.0 million.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers of this press release are cautioned that Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings, or net earnings per Share, determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. See Non-IFRS Measures for the definition of Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share. The following tables reconcile net earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings based on the historical Financial Statements of the Company for the periods indicated.

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per Share figures) - unaudited 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 52-Weeks

Ended

September

26, 2021 52-Weeks

Ended

September

27, 2020 Net (loss) earnings (15,415 ) (24,912 ) 2,672 (132,074 ) Adjustments, net of tax (1) (8) Fair value adjustments of total return swap(5) 334 4 (1,078 ) 1,319 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 617 (2,489 ) 493 (4,993 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate swap (815 ) (1,902 ) (8,319 ) 11,361 Impairment loss on goodwill(11) — — — 50,790 Portion of the total return swap realized(6) (297 ) 209 391 (914 ) Costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives(2) — — 165 615 Fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company's inventory and deferred revenue(4) — — — 707 Equity settled stock-based compensation 133 412 1,076 1,033 Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment 293 (131 ) (42 ) 171 Past service costs and other pension costs (recovery)(7) — — 4 (215 ) Unrecoverable insurance costs(14) — — 327 — Recovery on currency transactions(9) — — — 80 Prior year sales tax provision(10) — 160 44 203 Other tax adjustments(13) (616 ) — 5,502 3,167 Extraordinary COVID-19 costs (12) 127 16,831 4,205 28,945 Non-recurring restructuring costs (3) 4,323 17,546 6,178 18,514 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) $ (11,316 ) 5,728 $ 11,618 (21,291 ) Net Earnings (Loss) per Share (basic) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.40 ) $ 0.05 $ (2.11 ) Net Earnings (Loss) per Share (fully diluted) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.40 ) $ 0.05 $ (2.11 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share (basic) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.17 $ (0.34 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share (fully diluted) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.17 $ (0.34 )

Addback items are derived from the historical Financial Statements of the Company. Normalized to exclude non-recurring expenses related to the costs of assessing strategic and corporate initiatives. Normalized to exclude non-recurring restructuring costs. Costs primarily relate to severance costs, right-of-use asset impairments and inventory impairments associated with NFI Forward restructuring initiatives. Revaluation of ADL's inventory. These revaluation adjustments relate to purchase accounting as a result of the related acquisition. The fair value adjustment of the total return swap is a non-cash (gain) loss that is excluded from the definition of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss). A portion of the fair value adjustment of the total return swap is excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) to match the equivalent portion of the related deferred compensation expense recognized. Costs and recoveries associated with amendments to, and closures of, the Company's pension plans. For 2021, the Company has utilized a rate of 54.5% to tax effect the adjustments. A rate of 31.0% has been used to tax effect the adjustments for all other periods. Recovery of prior period banking fees related to foreign exchange transactions. Provision for sales taxes as a result of an ongoing state tax review. Impairment charge with respect to MCI's goodwill. Normalized to exclude non-recurring COVID-19 related costs. COVID-19 costs in 2021 primarily relate to the purchase of personal protective equipment and plant sanitation activities. Management will continue to assess the costs for COVID-19 and will make an assessment of whether they are deemed in fact to be one-time and non-recurring. As more information becomes available, management may change its assessment. Includes the impact of changes in deferred tax balances as a result of substantively enacted tax rate changes. The 2021 amounts include the impact of the revaluation of deferred tax balances due to the increase in the UK corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% in 2021 Q2. The 2020 amounts result from the reversal of previously enacted UK tax rate decline in 2020 Q2. Normalized to exclude non-recurring costs related to an insurance event that are not recoverable.

