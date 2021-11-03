The Joint Corp. Names Jason Greenwood CMO

- Promotes Marketing and Brand Leader to Spearhead Next Phase of Marketing Innovation -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, promoted Jason Greenwood to Chief Marketing Officer. Greenwood will continue to report to President and Chief Executive Officer Peter D. Holt.

“Since joining in 2018, Jason has transformed marketing for chiropractic services, which has and continues to drive growth for our franchised and corporate clinics,” said Holt. “As a key member of the leadership team, Jason has leveraged The Joint Chiropractic’s unique marketplace position and scaled to develop and implement effective marketing programs and enterprise initiatives. As a result, Jason and his team are building culture, attracting key talent, generating leads, and increasing new patient acquisition and conversions. I look forward to his contributions as CMO.”

“I’m honored to be named CMO and to work alongside the leaders of The Joint as we galvanize around our mission to improve the quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care,” added Greenwood. “Our strong growth is indicative of rising consumer interest as we continue to increase national brand awareness for The Joint and the efficacy of chiropractic care. Our team will continue to design marketing tactics and strategies to support a memorable and recognizable experience at The Joint as we drive toward opening 1,000 clinics by the end of 2023.”

About Jason Greenwood

Jason Greenwood started with The Joint Corp. in January 2018. He has 25 years of experience in brand strategy, growth initiatives as well as digital/social media, advertising and marketing promotions. Skilled at franchise development, he was a multi-unit franchisee for Robeks Juice. Prior to The Joint, Jason spent a decade in marketing with Phoenix-based Peter Piper Pizza, where he assumed increasing levels of responsibility and ascended to the role of chief marketing officer. He also spent seven years at Young & Rubicam Advertising, developing growth strategies for high-profile clients like Ford Motor Company. Greenwood earned his BBA, Marketing from Eastern Michigan University and his MBA, International Business from Wayne State University.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage, short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits, and the other factors described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated or revised for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

