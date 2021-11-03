New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Print Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179124/?utm_source=GNW

The advancements in printing technologies are also creating opportunities for the market vendors to expand their presence.



Key Highlights

- The metal printed packaging allows the manufacturers to improve the brand visibility of the products, thus, attracting the user’s attention and propelling them to buy the product. With the growing trend of digitization in printing facilities, the demand for metal print packaging has witnessed significant growth. This trend is reflected across the beverage and cosmetic industries, where metal cans are increasingly being adopted for packaging.

- According to the United Nations (UN), the world is urbanizing rapidly; the proportion of people living in urban areas is expected to increase to 66% by 2050, according to the United Nations (UN). As urbanization is picking up and growing affluence, diet is changing, characterized by a high demand for packaged food. Therefore, large organized retailers have started to stack vast amounts of canned food and beverages. Nowadays, offline and online retailers stock a wide range of brands of packaged food items in their stores.

- Industries like Food and Beverage, cosmetic, and personnel care are also exploring reusable and partially reusable metal packaging options, along with advanced and attractive printing technologies. Verity, a US-based startup making packaging for personal care products, is producing curbside-recyclable aluminum options in lieu of hard-to-recycle plastic. The company manufactures aluminum and stainless steel cases for deodorant and is looking into the wider personal care market. The company currently supplies its metal packaging to the US-based deodorant producer, Noniko. Noniko is currently offering deodorant in reusable stainless steel packaging from Verity.

- The requirements of the food industry have changed considerably due to COVID-19. With restaurants closed, people are eating at home, and they are buying more miniature packs of food, which can be consumed immediately. Post-COVID, this trend is expected to continue, and consumers have also realized that metal packaging is recyclable, and environment-friendly products packed in metal packagings, such as cans and containers, have a longer shelf life and can be stored at ambient temperatures.

- Furthermore, as industries like global snacking markets are booming, premiumization in Snacks is witnessing massive growth. And as the packaging is one of three key elements of premiumization, the end-users are increasingly investing in the studied market. For instance, Crown Food Europe is advocating the use of metal to convey a premium feel to packaging in the “booming” snacks market. According to the company, metal conveys a premium feel, being a solid and robust material that gives the impression the contents are worth protecting.



Key Market Trends



Offset Lithography is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Growth



- Offset lithography is one of the widely used packaging printing methods used for creating printed materials. Compared to the other packaging printing methods, offset lithography printing is suitable for economically producing large volumes of high-quality prints requiring little maintenance.

- Offset printing offers advantages, such as high print quality and high-speed printing, further leading to the high demand for the packaging printing type, which has also gained its metal type market. In a region like Europe, offset printing is a widely adopted method for printing on metal cans owing to its hard and non-absorbent material.

- Companies like Crown Holdings Inc. utilize offset printing for a 2-piece and 3-piece metal packaging so that ink is applied to a printing plate, transferred to a blanket, and then on to the metal itself. 2-piece cans are printed when formed, whereas Three-piece are printed on sheets. Crown Food Europe has produced metal print packaging for many clients in the snacks sector, including metal format containers that are 100% recyclable for Bier Nuts’ crunchy, coated peanuts; and print packaging for Satisfied Snacks’ Salad (as) Crisps concept in metal tins.

- Although the quality of prints produced using offset printing is high, it is flawed by better printing methods, such as rotogravure and photogravure. Because printing plates are anodized aluminum materials, which could rust from oxidation, the plates used for offset printing need to be adequately maintained; such disadvantages have been anticipated to restrict the growth of offset lithography printing in metal packaging.



Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth



- The Asia Pacific region accounts for a large share in the global metal printing packaging industry in terms of value due to the manufacturers’ focus on creating low-cost packaging printing options. As the digital printing packaging market in established nations is reaching maturity, the Chinese and Indian markets are expected to grow at high rates in the next seven to eight years. The region is also anticipated to register the highest development during the forecast period, owing to the growing e-retail sales and convenience packaging in the food industry.

- Key driving factors for the metal print packaging market in the APAC region include the rising sale of packaged food products, including frozen and chilled food, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, steady economic growth, and increasing beverage (both alcoholic & non-alcoholic) consumption.

- Furthermore, the growing food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors have increased the demand for metal printing solutions, as metal printing allows manufacturers to improve the brand visibility of the products, thus, attracting the user’s attention and propelling them to buy the product. The introduction of green commercial printers that use environmentally sound printing techniques to minimize waste and utilize less energy also positively impacts the industry. For instance, in August 2020, ExOne introduced an innovative filter that can be 3D printed on either copper or stainless steel to fit inside a variety of face masks and other medical devices.

- The market is predominantly driven by the growing developments in digital printing technologies, especially in India, China, and Vietnam. The advent of the latest technologies has substituted conventional printers with commercial printers with high-speed printing capabilities.



Competitive Landscape



The metal print packaging market is moderately competitive and comprises a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a large share in the market and are focusing on expanding their consumer base across the world. These players are focusing on the research and development investment in introducing new solutions, strategic partnerships, and other organic and inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge during the forecast period.



- June 2021 - CCL Container launched supersized Aluminum containers measuring up to 76 mm in diameter by 265 mm in height. CCL’s large-diameter aluminum containers are the only ones of this size produced in North America. This large size, coupled with stunning shaping and decorating options, ensures that all products – whether ­an automotive fuel additive, insect repellent, or hairspray – make a big impression on consumers at the point of sale. Creative designs further distinguish brands and influence consumer-buying decisions. In addition, the endless recyclability of these 100% virgin aluminum containers is a win-win for environmentally conscious brands and consumers alike.

- May 2021 - HuberGroup Print Solutions announced the opening of a state-of-the-art production plant in the Wroclaw area in Poland, which delivers to customers throughout Europe. In the new buildings, hubergroup produces water-based varnishes as well as solvent-based inks for flexography and gravure printing and has dosing lines for offset inks, including UV inks.



