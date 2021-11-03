A new compact-sized electric heater strengthens the popular Harvia Legend product family

English Finnish

Harvia Legend electric heater is the newest addition to the popular Harvia Legend product family. The new Legend electric heater brings a rustic atmosphere and genuine soft steam into all saunas.



Harvia’s popular Legend product family will be strengthened with a new product in 2021 when the Harvia Legend electric heater is launched. The new Legend electric heater is compact-sized and supports remote control with the compatible MyHarvia mobile application and the Harvia Xenio WiFi sauna remote controller kit. The familiar, authentic soft steam sauna experience from earlier Legend heater models is now available in a compact size.



“We wanted to launch a new heater model that complements the already popular Legend product family and brings genuine soft steams and advanced heater technology available to all saunas. The new Legend model has developed the features of the existing pillar heaters further and this is reflected, for example, in the more even and faster heating of the sauna room. The electric heater utilizes the same compact frame size between different powers, which enables efficient use of space,” says Arto Harvia, Product Group Manager of Harvia.



The Legend product family includes the already popular Legend wood-burning heaters, professional electric heaters, heater safety rails, sauna accessories, and sauna doors. The new Legend heater also complements the product family in terms of accessories. The Legend electric heater can be equipped with compatible safety shields, embedding flange, and safety rails which are available with or without lighting. The new accessories make the heater and sauna room even safer to use and complete the whole sauna interior.



A new type of construction for the heating elements has been used in the electric heater. The new construction increases the service life of the heating elements, protecting them from wear and tear, and enabling faster and more even heating of the sauna. The surface of the high-quality electric heater is treated with powder-coating, which makes the surface of the heater durable and easy to maintain.



Harvia’s new Legend electric heater will be available during the year 2021 as an E-model that needs a separate control unit to work and as a new popular XE-model. Both models will be available in 6.8 kW and 10.8 kW versions and support remote control.



Further information:



Product Group Manager Arto Harvia, arto.harvia@harvia.com, tel. +358 50 355 5376



About Harvia



Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, the United States, Germany, Estonia, and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.



Read more: https://harviagroup.com/

