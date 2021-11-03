Global Waste Management Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2021: G8 Countries Contributed $60+ Billion in 2020 with Japan Leading the Way

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Management Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 countries contributed $60,566.5 million in 2020 to the global waste management industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% between 2016 and 2020.
The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $63,243.0 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 0.9% over the 2020-25 period.
The G8 Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- Among the G8 nations, Japan is the leading country in the waste management industry, with market revenues of $18,324.1 million in 2020. This was followed by the US and Germany, with a value of $14,347.3 and $9,042.4 million, respectively.
- Japan is expected to lead the waste management industry in the G8 nations with a value of $18,658.7 million in 2016, followed by the US and Germany with expected values of $15,033.9 and $9,895.1 million, respectively.
