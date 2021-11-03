Global Waste Management Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2021: G8 Countries Contributed $60+ Billion in 2020 with Japan Leading the Way

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Management Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 countries contributed $60,566.5 million in 2020 to the global waste management industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% between 2016 and 2020.

The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $63,243.0 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 0.9% over the 2020-25 period.

The G8 Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

Among the G8 nations, Japan is the leading country in the waste management industry, with market revenues of $18,324.1 million in 2020. This was followed by the US and Germany, with a value of $14,347.3 and $9,042.4 million, respectively.

Japan is expected to lead the waste management industry in the G8 nations with a value of $18,658.7 million in 2016, followed by the US and Germany with expected values of $15,033.9 and $9,895.1 million, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the G8 waste management Industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 waste management Industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key waste management Industry players' G8 operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 waste management Industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Group of Eight (G8) Waste Management

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Waste Management in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators



4 Waste Management in France

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators



5 Waste Management in Germany

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Waste Management in Italy

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators



7 Waste Management in Japan

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators



8 Waste Management in Russia

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators



9 Waste Management in The United Kingdom

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators



10 Waste Management in The United States

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis

10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators



11 Company Profiles

11.1. Waste Management, Inc.

11.2. Covanta Holding Corporation

11.3. Waste Connections Inc

11.4. Seche Environnement SA

11.5. ALBA SE

11.6. Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S.A.

11.7. RETHMANN SE & Co KG

11.8. Daiseki Co Ltd

11.9. Takuma Co Ltd

11.10. Fujikoh Company., Ltd

11.11. RT Invest

11.12. Biffa Plc

11.13. Veolia Environnement S.A.

11.14. Clean Harbors Inc

11.15. Stericycle, Inc.

11.16. Republic Services, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4hgua