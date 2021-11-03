New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179121/?utm_source=GNW

The association of herpes simplex virus with the SARS-CoV-2 virus was established in many studies by the researcher which impacted the market positively due to rise in the demand of the anti-viral drugs for the treatment and further expected to drive growth in the studied market owing to the COVID-19 and its impact on the people with HSV. For instance, according to the research study published in July 2021, titled “Herpes simplex and herpes zoster viruses in COVID-19 patients”, herpes simplex virus type-1 and varicella zoster viruses are strongly associated with COVID-19 infection and the prevalence of the herpes simplex virus type-1 occurrence in the COVID-19 group was 2.81% compared to 0.77% in the hospital population odds ratio of 5.27. Thus, there was a rise in demand for herpes simplex virus treatment in the ongoing pandemic. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruption in not only the research and development activities of other therapies and drugs for medical conditions other than COVID-19 but also impacted the treatment procedures and supply chain of the pharmaceuticals around the world which impacted the studied market of herpes simplex virus treatment market.



The growth of the market studied can be largely attributed to the factors, such as growing burden of herpes simplex virus infections including as genital gerpes and increasing research and development activities. These factors are leading to increasing demand for herpes simplex virus treatment.



With the increasing burden of the herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections such as genital herpes, HSV type 1 and HSV type 2, around the world, the demand for HSV drugs and therapeutics is increasing rapidly which is the prime factor driving the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market around the world during the forecast period.Herpes Simplex Virus is of two types, HSV-1 and HSV-2. According to a research study published in June 2021, titled “Epidemiology of herpes simplex virus type 2 in Asia: A systematic review, meta-analysis, and meta-regression”, in Asia (including the World Health Organization regions of Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific) about 1 in 10 person is infected with HSV type-2 infection and HSV type-2 accounts for about half of the genital ulcer disease (GUD) cases and three-quarters of genital herpes cases, due to which there is a need for an HSV-2 vaccine and universal access to sexual and reproductive health services, which is expected to boost the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market during forecast period.Hence, such higher prevalence of herpes simplex virus is expected to boost the market growth.



Increasihng research and development activities is also contributing to the market growth. There is high potential in the herpes simplex virus treatment market owing to the huge burden of the HSV infections on the healthcare systems around the world which is leading to huge investments in the research and development of effectives therapeutics for the infections which is expected to boost the growth of the studied market over the forecast period.For instance, in February 2021, Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) provided a funding of EUR 2.34 million to Dr. Florian Full at the Institute of Clinical and Molecular Virology at Universitätsklinkum Erlangen at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität (FAU) for the development of new drug against the herpes virus. The funding is for the next five years. And outcome of the study may impact the market positively and thus, boosting the growth in the studied market.



However, social stigma associated with sexually transmitted diseases coupled with rising product recalls is one of the major factors impeding the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Acyclovir Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market



Acyclovir, marketed as Zovirax/Sitavig, is one of the most preferred anti-viral agents used for the treatment of herpes, which is primarily used against oral herpes and herpes simplex encephalitis (HSE). It is a purine nucleoside analog that enters viral DNA to restrict its replication process by converting into acyclovir triphosphate.



According to the research study published in December 2019, titled “Omeprazole Increases the Efficacy of Acyclovir Against Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and 2”, omeprazole exerted substantially stronger effects on acyclovir activity and increased acyclovir activity at lower concentrations which resulted in an increase in the acyclovir-mediated effects on herpes simplex virus 1 and 2 (HSV-1 and -2) replication in a dose-dependent manner, due to which the segment is further expected to grow over the forecast period.



Additionally, the ongoing research and development in the area and the launch of new drugs in the segment by the market players will further augment the growth of the acyclovir segment in the herpes simplex virus treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, AmnealPharmaceuticals received approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Acyclovir Cream, 5%. Acyclovir Cream, 5%, is the generic version of Zovirax for treatment of recurrent herpes labialis (cold sores) in immunocompetent adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older.



In April 2019, Fera Pharmaceuticals received orphan drug exclusivity from the United States Food and Drug Administration for AvaclyrTM (acyclovir ophthalmic ointment), 3% for the treatment of herpetic keratitis (dendritic ulcers) in patients with herpes simplex (HSV-1 and HSV-2) virus. Therefore, due to above-mentioned factors, the acyclovir drug segment is expected to grow over the forecast period in the herpes simplex virus treatment market during the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to be dominant in the genital herpes market owing to the growing prevalence of infections of the herpes simplex virus. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) article titled ‘Sexually Transmitted Infections Prevalence, Incidence, and Cost Estimates in the United States updated in January 2021, in the United States, there were 18.6 million prevalent cases and 0.572 million incident cases of herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) infection in 2018. Thus, with the rising burden of disease in the region, the market is expected to project growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the market is experiencing new focused product launches and increasing investments in drug development to treat herpes diseases. For instance, in April 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Fera Pharmaceuticals’ New Drug Application (NDA) for Avaclyr (acyclovir ophthalmic ointment) 3% for the treatment of herpetic keratitis. Furthermore, FDA also granted orphan drug designation for the drug.



Additionally, the research and development in the field and increasing number of clinical trials are driving the growth of market. For Instance, in March 2021, Precision Vaccinations and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has launched a limited phase 1 clinical trial for a herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) candidate known as HSV vaccine (GSK4108771A). Thus, such advancements are boosting the growth of studied market in the region.



Hence, the rising burden of the infections due to herpes simplex virus, coupled with the rising awareness and new product launches, is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Viatris Inc., Epi Health LLC, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Carlsbad Tech, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fresenius Kabi. The key players are adopting different growth strategies to enhance their market presence, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions.







