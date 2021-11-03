Field Trip Health Ltd. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in November 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP, FTRP.WT, Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that during the month of November management will attend the Microdose Wonderland: Miami Conference and present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.



Wonderland: Miami Conference

Field Trip’s Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Ronan Levy will attend the Microdose Wonderland: Miami conference taking place between November 8-9, 2021 to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Field Trip’s Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Ronan Levy, and Field Trip’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Nathan Bryson, will present live at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:00am ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The presentation will be webcast and available through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/ftrp/2118960.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Field Trip’s management team will present virtually at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place on November 18-19. The webcast will be available to registered attendees on-demand, beginning on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00am ET through Friday, November 19, 2021 at 12:00pm ET. To view the webcast, please visit this link: https://wsw.meetmax.com/admin/presenterlinks/?&group=TbkBHEif.

Field Trip’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of the conferences. To schedule a meeting with Field Trip’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at fieldtripIR@kcsa.com.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

