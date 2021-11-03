Verano Welcomes Destiny Thompson as Chief People Officer

Company expands executive leadership team to support rapid growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the appointment of Destiny Thompson as Chief People Officer (CPO). Thompson will lead all aspects of Human Resources including the further integration of a people first culture at Verano.

Thompson is a proven Human Resources executive with nearly 20 years of experience driving people-oriented strategy, leading and scaling teams through rapid expansion and growth. She was previously Chief Human Resources Officer at Stout, a private investment bank and advisory firm. Throughout her career, Thompson has held a wide variety of senior Human Resources and Human Capital roles in large companies, including Huron Consulting, Navigant Consulting and Tellabs. She holds a B.A. from Purdue University and is a proud member of Chief, a network of senior women leaders.

“We welcome Destiny to Verano, and we’re thrilled to add her expertise in the area of people and talent to our leadership team,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “I expect Destiny’s unique skill set will enable Verano to build upon present growth potential as an organization through initiatives focused on the people and culture of our Verano family. In doing so, she will ultimately help us to deliver more value to employees, customers, and shareholders over the long-term. We look forward to her contributions to the Company’s success.”

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 11, including 11 production facilities comprising approximately 842,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

