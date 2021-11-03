Mydecine Files Full Patent Application Covering New Formulations that Bring Nanoemulsion Technology to Traditional Medicine Ingredients

DENVER, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today announced the filing of a technology patent that allows for the creation of formulations that utilize nanoemulsion technology to enhance, stabilize and make repeatable properties of ingredients from traditional medicine. The patent will cover formulations that are generally recognized as safe by FDA (GRAS-certified) and leverages increased bioavailability to enhance the properties available to consumers.



Nanoemulsion is an advanced mode of drug delivery that has been developed to overcome the major drawbacks associated with conventional drug delivery systems. This technology is critical to the Company’s active drug development as it provides increased control in delivery, which is an essential feature in microdosing and customizing dosages.

“These GRAS-pending nanotechnology formulations offer a significant opportunity to enhance the bioavailability of natural compounds found in traditional medicine, such as reishi and cordyceps, so that they can be added to an expanding variety of consumer products to achieve enhanced benefits,” said Rob Roscow, Chief Science Officer. “By fine-tuning our ingredients and extraction processes, we are able to deliver these valuable properties more accurately and effectively to consumers.”

“This patent filing marks a key milestone for Mydecine’s drug development pipeline in that we have introduced an additional wall of IP protection that covers important technologically innovative properties of compounds that can empower a number of over the counter supplements and consumer products. The compatibility of these formulas as patent-protected ingredients has Mydecine excited to develop a wide variety of licensing opportunities,” said Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. “We will be able to more easily reach consumers through the expansive retail and wellness markets. As we continue to produce new methods to traditional medicinal roots, it is critical that we apply layerable patented technology to our discovery process in order to enhance the use of extracts and take advantage of increasing demand for these valuable compounds into today’s health treatments.”

Mydecine will continue to develop compounds inspired by traditional ingredients empowered by modern technology to increase the bioavailability of extracts and optimize delivery to consumers. The Company aims to use similar technology in over-the-counter consumer products to increase accessibility and usability.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first-and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine Innovations Group was founded in 2020 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of Innovations in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other novel molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities connected by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines across its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way we view mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's vision is to bridge the current gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides with the needs of the patients. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

