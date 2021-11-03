CloudMD Partners with Apotex Latinoamérica to Drive Expansion of Health Educational Resources Across the Region

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTC: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Apotex, a Canadian-based global pharmaceutical company, to provide Apotex Latinoamérica with its flagship IMD Health digital education resource platform to support doctors, patients and individuals in Latin America and provide access to its robust database of trusted health educational resources. The IMD platform will be available in Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua.



For the last 25 years, Latin America has been a key focus area for Apotex with the goal of improving the health and well-being of patients in the region by providing affordable, innovative, and high-quality solutions.

The IMD educational platform is Canada’s largest digital education health database with over 5,600 medical topics (anatomy, conditions and procedures) in a simple-to-use format with over 110,000 resources in a variety of formats including articles, images, infographics and short videos, in several languages (including Spanish). The content is customized by audience, so healthcare professionals or patients can learn more valuable information about an illness, treatment, or other healthcare topics.

Together, CloudMD and Apotex Latinoamérica have partnered to provide better access to healthcare resources for doctors and patients in Latin America. The partnership focuses on two core platforms: (1) an integration into a Apotex-operated physician web portal and, (2) integration into a public facing web portal. CloudMD’s educational platform will provide access to trusted, peer-reviewed healthcare resources that will assist and support doctors and patients throughout their care journey. The platform has developed Spanish as a core language option on the offering which provides further opportunities for global expansion.

“Over the last 25 years, we have been committed to improving the health and well-being of patients and families in Latin America. Our Partnership with CloudMD to adopt its IMD Health education platform reinforces our commitment to provide trusted healthcare resources to support and educate individuals through their health journeys. Trusted health information is essential to patient health, and we are excited to support our doctors, patients and the general public with access to this credible digital health information,” commented Américo García, Vice-President and General Manager, Apotex Latinoamérica.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “We are excited to announce an expansion of our partnership with Apotex into Latin America. Our IMD Health education platform has a robust database, and we feel very fortunate to be able to provide credible, trusted healthcare resources to practitioners and patients to support their health needs.”

About Apotex Inc.

Apotex Inc. is a proudly Canadian, global pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality, affordable medicines for patients around the world. Apotex employs almost 8,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations. Apotex Inc. exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India. Through vertical integration, Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates including Apotex Inc., focused on generics; Apotex Corp., an affiliate of Apotex Inc. which markets and sells product in the United States; Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilar development; Aveva, an affiliate of Apotex Inc. fully integrated global developer and manufacturer of complete transdermal solutions; Apotex Consumer Products, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on brand name products; and Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (GAPI), a division of Apotex Inc. focused on the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Apotex and third parties. For more information visit: www.apotex.com

For more information, contact Jordan Berman, VP Global Corporate Affairs jberman@apotex.com

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes the leading Student Assistance Program and one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca .

