Progenity to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the close of financial markets. Progenity’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 833-519-1237 for domestic callers or 914-800-3810 for international callers, and entering the conference code: 9763335. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.progenity.com.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Robert Uhl

Managing Director, ICR Westwicke

ir@progenity.com

(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:

Kate Blom-Lowery

CG Life

media@progenity.com

(858) 457-2436



