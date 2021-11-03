New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Caries Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179120/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, oral cancer and oral tissue lesions are also significant health concerns. The World Health Organization’s article Oral Health published in March 2020 reported that oral diseases pose a significant health burden for many countries and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement, and even death. Furthermore, poor oral health may have a profound effect on the quality of life and general health.



With the emergence of COVID-19, medical services other than COVID-19 were affected severely due to the restrictions put in place to check the spread of infection due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in different regions of the world, and it has also impacted the diagnostic and treatment procedures for dental caries market. Further, several studies are conducted that demonstrate the effect of COVID-19 on dental care. For instance, the research study of the British Dental Journal’s article titled “The COVID-19 Pandemic and Dentistry: The Clinical, Legal, and Economic Consequences-Part 2: Consequences of Withholding Dental Care” was published in December 2020. Due to the suspension of routine care in most of the countries around the world, the progression of the undiagnosed and managed oral disease could be expected. Patients are usually unaware of the development of oral pathosis as it is not visible to them and largely asymptomatic, especially in its early stages. Thus, in view of the above-mentioned factors, there could be a significant impact on the studied market during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The market growth is boosted by the increasing burden of dental caries among the geriatric population and children, technology advancements, and new inventions in dental treatment, along with the active collaborations among the market players. For instance, according to the research study published in the International Journal of Oral and Dental Health, in February 2019, titled “Dental Caries in Geriatric Dentistry: An Update for Clinicians,” the prevalence and incidence of caries in elderly patients are the highest as compared to other age groups evaluated during the study, and it increases with institutionalization. The same study also reports that the prevalence of caries was more than 40% in people aged 75 years and more, driving the demand for oral care in the elderly population. Additionally,Thre technological advancements and innovation is also driving the growth of market. Furthermore, the market players are strategically involved in the partnerships and agreements to develop technologically advanced products. For instance, in November 2020, Planmeca USA announced the launch of two new CAD/CAM products, namely Planmeca PlanMill 50 S 5-axis mill and Planmeca PlanCAD Premium design software for creating dental prosthetics. These products are designed to help clinicians to achieve maximum productivity throughout the entire digital dentistry workflow.



Thus, with the increasing geriatric population coupled with advancements in the field of dental caries, it is expected to promote the revenue growth of the dental caries treatment market. However, high failure rates of endodontic treatments can restrain the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Dental Restoration By Product Type Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Dental Caries Treatment Market



Dental restorations are procedures that aim to recover the esthetics, function, and form of teeth by replacing or repairing them. Depending on the type of damage, the restorative treatment is classified into direct or indirect. Direct restorations involve placing a material immediately into a prepared tooth cavity, while indirect restorations involve fabricating a rigid substance outside the mouth and placing it in or on a prepared tooth.



The segment growth is accounted to various factors such as growth in prevalence of dental caries among the population, especially geriatric population and children, and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in numerous dental caries treatments. For instance, Pearl, an AI dental care company in January 2020, launched its ‘Scan Clarity Score.’ The Scan Clarity Score addresses the issue of working with low-quality intraoral scans by examining the margin clarity for each patient for dental restorations.



Likewise, as per the data published by Dental Organization and National Health Service (NHS), in 2018-2019, in the United Kingdom alone, around 9,986.9 thousand permanent filings and sealant restorations procedures were performed in adults, and nearly 3,361.4 thousand procedures were performed in children. Thus, this increase in the uptake of dental restoration procedures coupled with an increasing population with dental caries is expected to boost the segment growth throughout the forecast period. However, the exclusion of dental caries treatment from several health insurance plans across various countries is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the dental restoration segment over the coming years.



Thus, the factors mentioned above are likely to impact the growth of dental restorative procedures over the coming years, thereby affecting the segment growth over the analysis period.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the dental caries treatment market due to rapid growth in the geriatric population and growing expenditure on dental care in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Center for Health Statistics Factsheet titled Oral and Dental Health, reports that from 2015 to 2018, 13.2% of children aged 5-19 years and 25.9% adults aged 20-44 have untreated dental caries in the United States. Thus, the burden of dental caries is driving the growth of the market in the region.



Additionally, the increasing awareness among the population in the region and a growing number of visits to dental care centers is also boosting the growth of the market. For instance, National Health Interview Survey, released in September 2020, reported that in the United States, 64.9% of the adults aged 18 and over visit dental care centers for a dental exam or cleaning in 2019. Also, According to the American Dental Association (ADA) estimates there are 10,658 orthodontists currently practicing in the United States which translates to about 3.27 orthodontists per every 100,000 population. This increased number of visits to dental care centers creates demand for dental products and thus drives the market growth. Moreover, innovations and developments in the dental caries treatment and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The Dental Caries Treatment Market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Dentsply Sirona Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, 3M Company, Coltene Group, Shofu Dental Corporation, Alpha Dent Implants Ltd, DiaDent Group International, Essential Dental Systems Inc and J. Morita Corporation.



