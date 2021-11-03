Covington Latin School, Named by Niche.com the #1 Catholic School in Kentucky, Hosts Their Open House: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Covington, Kentucky, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Covington Latin School is hosting their annual Open House on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. This Cognia-accredited, award-winning, seventh through 12th-grade middle and high school specializes in unique educational programing, allowing students to move at a pace and complexity that best fits their academic desires while also supporting their social-emotional needs. Since 1923, operating under the patronages of the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky the school has developed a much-honored and unparalleled reputation for fostering an atmosphere of academic and spiritual leadership and success. As the region’s premier Roman Catholic, accelerated, college preparatory school, Covington Latin invites you to attend their Open House, December 5th, 2021 to see how a classical education for gifted students could help your child succeed.

This year alone, Covington Latin School was designated as one of the Best Workplaces in Northern Kentucky by NKY Magazine, listed as the Best Private School in the Greater Cincinnati Region by Cincinnati Family Choice Awards, named the Most Caring Catholic School in the LUXlife Private Education Awards, and received Best School Spirit from Northern Kentucky Magazine. The highpoint of the recent awards is the Niche.com 2022 rankings, placing Covington Latin School as the number one Catholic School in Kentucky. Collectively, these awards represent Covington Latin School’s continued upward trajectory as a premier Catholic educational institution.

“We welcome interested families to attend our open house and to join us in celebrating these successes. Each of these awards is a special honor for our teachers, students, staff, families, and alumni. Together, we will cherish this recognition and strive to continue to reach these paramount levels of success,” said Amy Darpel, Director of Advancement, Covington Latin School. “Congratulations to everyone involved with Covington Latin School for making these accolades possible and for living each day by our motto: Achieve Here. Excel Here. Belong Here.”

2021 – 2022 Awards:

Best Workplaces in Northern Kentucky

2021 Best Workplaces in Northern Kentucky – presented by NKY Magazine | April 2021

Covington Latin School was the only educational institution to reach this coveted list as a Best Workplaces in Northern Kentucky. These awards honor the top fourteen businesses and organizations, both large and small, which exhibit exceptional employee resources and corporate culture. This year’s honors pay special attention to companies across the area that performed extraordinarily during the dilemmas poised by COVID-19. Amazing representatives like these make the Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana region such a great place to work.

Best Private School

Greater Cincinnati Family Choice Awards – presented by Cincy Magazine | Summer 2021

Covington Latin School, as one of three finalists from the region, outshined fellow Kentucky school Villa Madonna Academy and Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller High School to win by popular vote the Best Private School in the region. These annual awards recognize area businesses that are the very best in providing services and products to Greater Cincinnati’s families. The 179 categories run the gamut from Family Fun to Pets, Tasty Eats to Education and everything in between. Thousands upon thousands of votes tallied designated the winners.



Most Caring Catholic School

2021 Private Education Awards – presented by LUXlife Magazine - AI Global Media | July 2021

For this global educational competition, Covington Latin School was one of only a handful of schools selected to represent the United States. This award emphasizes a directive of Covington Latin School to educate the “whole” student focusing on supporting for every student emotionally, mentally and physically to achieve overall success. LUXlife Magazine expounds that as a Most Caring Catholic School there is no more noble cause than educating the youth of today to cope with the challenges of tomorrow. LUX's Private Education Award program is an impeccable way to confirm your school is at the apex of the field and truly deserving of acclaim and accolades – affirming this enterprise a cut above the rest.

Best School Spirit (K-12)

Best of NKY 2021- sponsored by NKY Convention and Visitors Bureau | July 2021

The Best of NKY School Spirit Award for Covington Latin School exemplifies the passion every student, teacher, staff and alum share for the institution. Competitively, Covington Latin School outshined both of our Catholic neighbors Covington Catholic High School and Blessed Sacrament School to win the honor. For the past 10 years, the Best of NKY has celebrated all that Northern Kentucky has to offer. Thousands of people voted in NKY Magazine’s 2021 Best of NKY competition. From doughnuts to bike stores, we love celebrating the businesses of this community.

#1 Best Catholic High School in Kentucky

2022 Best Catholic High Schools in Kentucky – presented by Niche.com | Sept 2021

Climbing three spots from the 2021 rankings to achieve the position as the #1 Best Catholic High School in Kentucky exemplifies Covington Latin School’s Catholic faith in commitment to the success of our students, by fostering an environment rich in belonging, classical in thought, modern in approach, all while cultivating leadership in service to others. The basis for the 2022 Best Catholic High School rankings by Niche (Niche.com) are a rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Niche analyzes over 100,000 schools and districts nationwide to determine the ranking evaluation, now in its eighth year, includes data sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, other Catholic school ratings, and more – striving for a comparable, uniformed, well-rounded assessment.

“While Covington Latin may not be a large school, we have huge heart. I believe we won these awards because our students, teachers, parents, administration and alumni have a sense of belonging that they could find nowhere else,” stated Dr. John P. Kennedy, Headmaster of Covington Latin School. “Congratulations to our entire family at Covington Latin School and our propagators the Diocese of Covington. Through their faith and belief all is possible.”

Join Covington Latin for their Open House on December 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. Tour the facilities, meet with the faculty and staff and engage with current students and alumni. Discover why Covington Latin School is deserving of these numerous accolades, why they are the number one Catholic school in Kentucky and see how attending Covington Latin School can define your child’s future success.

About Covington Latin School: www.CovingtonLatin.org | #CovingtonLatin

Covington Latin School is a co-educational, Roman Catholic, accelerated, college preparatory middle and high school that offers a classical education for gifted students. Our unique educational programs allow gifted students to move at a pace and complexity that suits their academic and social emotional needs. The aim is to form Christian leaders by challenging them to attain their academic, intellectual, social and moral potential. The school is accredited by both the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (S.A.C.S.) and Cognia Global Educational Accreditation Commission, and is certified by the US Department of Education as a Blue Ribbon School. Learn more and access enrollment at www.CovingtonLatin.org.

