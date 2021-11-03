Global $4.4 Bn Gas Detection Equipment Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026 - Opportunities for IoT-Enabled Gas Sensors in Environment Monitoring on the Rise

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Detection Equipment Market - Detector Types, Sensor Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall global Gas Detection Equipment market for 2021 is expected to reach $4.4 billion.

The global demand for Gas Detection Equipment by application is the largest for Chemical/Petrochemical & Refineries which is estimated at a share of about 36% in 2020; and is also primed to register the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Gas Detection Equipment market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y for 2019-2020.

Gas Detection Equipment finds application in a range of industries as the primary option for the early detection of leakage of flammable and toxic gases and vapors, owing to which these systems have maintained relatively good demand.

The Chemical/Petrochemical and Refinery sector is the largest, as also the fastest growing, market for these devices, as they play a critical role in saving human lives and other assets in case of serious mishaps associated with this industry. Detection of toxic and flammable gases is a key component of these systems, and, if achieved with early warning signs, can be crucial.

Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Gas Detection Equipment analyzes the market with respect to detector types, sensor technologies and applications

Gas Detection Equipment market size is estimated/projected in this report by detector type, sensor technology and by application across all major countries

Opportunities for IoT-Enabled Gas Sensors in Environment Monitoring on the Rise

Gas Sensors Based on Carbon Nanotubes Gain Traction

Smart Gas Sensors Boost "Smartness" of Sensing Technology

Polymer Gas Sensors Exhibit Versatility

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 29

The industry guide includes the contact details for 255 companies

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Electrochemical Gas Sensors Still Preferred

KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

AWC, Official Manufacturer Representative for Drager's Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Solutions

Yokogawa's ProSafe-RS Safety Instrumented System Receives ISASecure CSA Level 1 Certification

RKI Introduces 04 Series Single Toxic Gas Personal Monitors

Launch of Tango TX2 Two-Gas Monitor by Industrial Scientific

MSA Safety to Broaden Gas Detection Business

Halma Acquired Anton

New Polytron 6100 EC WL Wireless Gas Detection Transmitter Launched by Drager

Drager and Shell Renews Portable Gas Detection Equipment Supply Pact

AirTest Technologies and Western Allied Corporation Form Carbon Monoxide Sensors Supply Pact

HoverGuardT, the World's Fastest, Most Sensitive Drone-Based Gas Leak Detection and Greenhouse Gas Measuring System

Launch of Drager Polytron 8900 Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector

Launch of Honeywell's Gas Cloud Imaging System in Europe

AirTest to Introduce New Sensors for Heating, Cooling and Air Quality Applications

Launch of AirTest's TR9700-WiFi CO2, Temperature, Humidity and Pressure Sensor for Schools

200 Labs Manufacturing Facility to Deploy Sensor Electronics Gas Detectors

Gas Detectors Monitor Encore Single Family Homes at Playa Vista

Groot Installs Sensor Electronics Combustible Gas Detection System

Launch of ABB Optical Sensors for Mapping Methane Emissions from Space

RKI Launches HCN and NO2 Sensors

Crowcon Launches the World's First Fixed Detector with a MPST Sensor

ADNOC Project to Deploy Teledyne Gas Sensing Technologies

Installation of AirTest Sensor-Based Ventilation Control Systems in North America

Sensidyne and TriNova to Broaden Fixed Gas Detection Network in New England

Vector CAG, Official Manufacturer Representative for Drager Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Solutions

Teledyne Launches New Easy Duo Detector and Controller Combo

Relaunch of AirTest's PM2200 Personal CO2 Monitor for Indoor Applications

AirTest's Garage Ventilation Control Systems Installed by Major Internet Retailer in America

AirTest Introduces New RM7000 Self-Calibrating Infrared Air Quality Sensor

Launch of Safety Integrity Level 2 Version of the ProSafeT Series Safety Instrumented System

AMTRAN Installs SMC Combustible Gas Detection System

Launch of ABB's New Portable MicroGuardT Gas Leak Detection Solution

Launch of Dra?ger Xact 7000 Multigas Detector

AirTest to Install CO2 Sensors in School Classrooms to Enhance COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Sensidyne and TriNova Join Forces to Broaden Fixed Gas Detection Network

IBS Completes First Installation of AirTest TR9277-EO Wireless CO2 Temperature and Relative Humidity Transmitter

Crowcon to Launch Seven New Sensors for use with Xgard Bright Gas Detector

Development of Sensor Electronics' Innovative Gas Detectors and Gas Analyzers

New Gas Sensor Design Ideal for Industrial Safety Use Demonstrated by GE Researchers

Launch of Five New Sensors for use with Crowcon's Xgard Bright Gas Detector

Launch of MGS-402 Dual-Channel Gas Detection Controller by Bacharach

Launch of Monoxor XR Hand-Held Exhaust Gas Analyzer by Bacharach

Sensor Electronics Selects RSD Engineering as an Exclusive Distributor in Spain

MCTA Manufacturing Facility Installs Sensor Electronics Combustible Gas Detection System

Launch of ProSafeT-RS R4.05.00 by Yokogawa

Launch of Crowcon's New GM Series Controllers

Sensor Electronics Develops a New Methane Detection System

Sensor Electronics Launches New Ammonia Gas Detector

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Acquires 3M Gas and Flame Detection Business

Honeywell Launches VESDA-E VES Aspirating Smoke Detectors

SAFER Systems to be Acquired by Industrial Scientific

Intelex Acquired by Industrial Scientific

Emerson Launches Two New Rosemount 628 Universal Gas Sensors

AirTest Develops a Full Suite of Wireless Sensors and Communication Devices

Sierra Monitor Acquired by MSA Safety

Expansion of Industrial Scientific's Connected Safety Portfolio

Addition of 22 Halogen Refrigerants for Bacharach's MGS-400 Gas Detectors

Sensor Electronics Selects Tomoe Shokai as its Exclusive Distributor in Japan

Launch of World's First Purpose-Built Quantum Cascade Laser and Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

Series UVA 5000 Gas Phase Analyzer Launched by CAI

Bacharach Launches MGS-400 Series Refrigerant Gas Detectors

Launch of CAI GPA 2000 Gas Purity Analyzer

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (United States)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States)

Airtest Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Bacharach, Inc. (United States)

California Analytical Instruments, Inc. (United States)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (United States)

Gastech Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

General Electric Company (United States)

Honeywell International, Inc. (United States)

Honeywell Analytics, Inc. (United States)

Industrial Scientific (United States)

MSA Safety Incorporated (United States)

Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Schauenburg Group (Germany)

Sensidyne, LP (United States)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (United States)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States)

Trolex Limited (United Kingdom)

Tyco Fire & Integrated Solutions AS (Norway)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugkxw1