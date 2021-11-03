Global $4.4 Bn Gas Detection Equipment Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026 - Opportunities for IoT-Enabled Gas Sensors in Environment Monitoring on the Rise

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Detection Equipment Market - Detector Types, Sensor Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall global Gas Detection Equipment market for 2021 is expected to reach $4.4 billion.
The global demand for Gas Detection Equipment by application is the largest for Chemical/Petrochemical & Refineries which is estimated at a share of about 36% in 2020; and is also primed to register the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Gas Detection Equipment market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y for 2019-2020.
Gas Detection Equipment finds application in a range of industries as the primary option for the early detection of leakage of flammable and toxic gases and vapors, owing to which these systems have maintained relatively good demand.
The Chemical/Petrochemical and Refinery sector is the largest, as also the fastest growing, market for these devices, as they play a critical role in saving human lives and other assets in case of serious mishaps associated with this industry. Detection of toxic and flammable gases is a key component of these systems, and, if achieved with early warning signs, can be crucial.
Research Findings & Coverage
- This global market research report on Gas Detection Equipment analyzes the market with respect to detector types, sensor technologies and applications
- Gas Detection Equipment market size is estimated/projected in this report by detector type, sensor technology and by application across all major countries
- Opportunities for IoT-Enabled Gas Sensors in Environment Monitoring on the Rise
- Gas Sensors Based on Carbon Nanotubes Gain Traction
- Smart Gas Sensors Boost "Smartness" of Sensing Technology
- Polymer Gas Sensors Exhibit Versatility
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 29
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 255 companies
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Opportunities for IoT-Enabled Gas Sensors in Environment Monitoring on the Rise
- Gas Sensors Based on Carbon Nanotubes Gain Traction
- Smart Gas Sensors Boost "Smartness" of Sensing Technology
- Polymer Gas Sensors Exhibit Versatility
- Electrochemical Gas Sensors Still Preferred
KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- AWC, Official Manufacturer Representative for Drager's Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Solutions
- Yokogawa's ProSafe-RS Safety Instrumented System Receives ISASecure CSA Level 1 Certification
- RKI Introduces 04 Series Single Toxic Gas Personal Monitors
- Launch of Tango TX2 Two-Gas Monitor by Industrial Scientific
- MSA Safety to Broaden Gas Detection Business
- Halma Acquired Anton
- New Polytron 6100 EC WL Wireless Gas Detection Transmitter Launched by Drager
- Drager and Shell Renews Portable Gas Detection Equipment Supply Pact
- AirTest Technologies and Western Allied Corporation Form Carbon Monoxide Sensors Supply Pact
- HoverGuardT, the World's Fastest, Most Sensitive Drone-Based Gas Leak Detection and Greenhouse Gas Measuring System
- Launch of Drager Polytron 8900 Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector
- Launch of Honeywell's Gas Cloud Imaging System in Europe
- AirTest to Introduce New Sensors for Heating, Cooling and Air Quality Applications
- Launch of AirTest's TR9700-WiFi CO2, Temperature, Humidity and Pressure Sensor for Schools
- 200 Labs Manufacturing Facility to Deploy Sensor Electronics Gas Detectors
- Gas Detectors Monitor Encore Single Family Homes at Playa Vista
- Groot Installs Sensor Electronics Combustible Gas Detection System
- Launch of ABB Optical Sensors for Mapping Methane Emissions from Space
- RKI Launches HCN and NO2 Sensors
- Crowcon Launches the World's First Fixed Detector with a MPST Sensor
- ADNOC Project to Deploy Teledyne Gas Sensing Technologies
- Installation of AirTest Sensor-Based Ventilation Control Systems in North America
- Sensidyne and TriNova to Broaden Fixed Gas Detection Network in New England
- Vector CAG, Official Manufacturer Representative for Drager Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Solutions
- Teledyne Launches New Easy Duo Detector and Controller Combo
- Relaunch of AirTest's PM2200 Personal CO2 Monitor for Indoor Applications
- AirTest's Garage Ventilation Control Systems Installed by Major Internet Retailer in America
- AirTest Introduces New RM7000 Self-Calibrating Infrared Air Quality Sensor
- Launch of Safety Integrity Level 2 Version of the ProSafeT Series Safety Instrumented System
- AMTRAN Installs SMC Combustible Gas Detection System
- Launch of ABB's New Portable MicroGuardT Gas Leak Detection Solution
- Launch of Dra?ger Xact 7000 Multigas Detector
- AirTest to Install CO2 Sensors in School Classrooms to Enhance COVID-19 Safety Protocols
- Sensidyne and TriNova Join Forces to Broaden Fixed Gas Detection Network
- IBS Completes First Installation of AirTest TR9277-EO Wireless CO2 Temperature and Relative Humidity Transmitter
- Crowcon to Launch Seven New Sensors for use with Xgard Bright Gas Detector
- Development of Sensor Electronics' Innovative Gas Detectors and Gas Analyzers
- New Gas Sensor Design Ideal for Industrial Safety Use Demonstrated by GE Researchers
- Launch of Five New Sensors for use with Crowcon's Xgard Bright Gas Detector
- Launch of MGS-402 Dual-Channel Gas Detection Controller by Bacharach
- Launch of Monoxor XR Hand-Held Exhaust Gas Analyzer by Bacharach
- Sensor Electronics Selects RSD Engineering as an Exclusive Distributor in Spain
- MCTA Manufacturing Facility Installs Sensor Electronics Combustible Gas Detection System
- Launch of ProSafeT-RS R4.05.00 by Yokogawa
- Launch of Crowcon's New GM Series Controllers
- Sensor Electronics Develops a New Methane Detection System
- Sensor Electronics Launches New Ammonia Gas Detector
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Acquires 3M Gas and Flame Detection Business
- Honeywell Launches VESDA-E VES Aspirating Smoke Detectors
- SAFER Systems to be Acquired by Industrial Scientific
- Intelex Acquired by Industrial Scientific
- Emerson Launches Two New Rosemount 628 Universal Gas Sensors
- AirTest Develops a Full Suite of Wireless Sensors and Communication Devices
- Sierra Monitor Acquired by MSA Safety
- Expansion of Industrial Scientific's Connected Safety Portfolio
- Addition of 22 Halogen Refrigerants for Bacharach's MGS-400 Gas Detectors
- Sensor Electronics Selects Tomoe Shokai as its Exclusive Distributor in Japan
- Launch of World's First Purpose-Built Quantum Cascade Laser and Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer
- Series UVA 5000 Gas Phase Analyzer Launched by CAI
- Bacharach Launches MGS-400 Series Refrigerant Gas Detectors
- Launch of CAI GPA 2000 Gas Purity Analyzer
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- 3M Company (United States)
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States)
- Airtest Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Bacharach, Inc. (United States)
- California Analytical Instruments, Inc. (United States)
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Emerson Electric Co. (United States)
- Gastech Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
- General Electric Company (United States)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (United States)
- Honeywell Analytics, Inc. (United States)
- Industrial Scientific (United States)
- MSA Safety Incorporated (United States)
- Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Schauenburg Group (Germany)
- Sensidyne, LP (United States)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (United States)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States)
- Trolex Limited (United Kingdom)
- Tyco Fire & Integrated Solutions AS (Norway)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugkxw1