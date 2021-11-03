Savaria Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

English French

LAVAL, Quebec, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, announces it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on November 10, 2021. Savaria’s management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Investors and members of the media are invited to participate on a listen-only basis.



Conference call access:

Local Dial-in Numbers: 647-792-1240 or (514) 669-6115

North American Toll-Free Number: 1 (866) 269-4262

Webcast URL (EN): https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1510411&tp_key=e4847d76d0

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,300 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Europe and China.

For further information: Marcel Bourassa

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

1.800.661.5112

mbourassa@savaria.com Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

sreitknecht@savaria.com

www.savaria.com

