Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

- The flexibility and adaptability of automation systems made automated liquid handlers’ equipment widely used in lab automation. They reduce the time for processing and minimize the scope for sample contamination by dispensing the dead volumes efficiently. Liquid handlers can operate across a broad range of volumes that extend into Nanoliters, proving their usefulness in dispensing operations.? There are a wide variety of automated liquid handling systems available in the market. They are either air-based or liquid-?lled systems for pipetting with either/or a combination of ?xed and disposable tips. Automation platforms with liquid detection systems are used to record the action of aspiration and aid when the volumes of bioanalytical samples are low.

- Further, the rapid growth in several clinical and pre-clinical studies across the globe and majorly in the US has created the need for speed imperative in sample analysis. In clinical studies, the machines work continuously and require a considerable workforce to ensure proper functioning. Moreover, the rapid spread of existing diseases and discoveries of diseases increase the demand for early remedies and diagnosis. This is expected to increase the clinical diagnostic application rate, thereby fueling the incorporation of automated liquid handlers.

- The increasing demand for faster turn-around times (TAT), higher throughput, and reduced human errors, and operational costs are some of the prominent factors driving the adoption of automated liquid handlers. Liquid handlers are usually employed in biochemical and chemical laboratories. Automated liquid handling robots help in dispensing samples and other liquids in laboratories. Liquid handlers operate via a software controller using an integrated system that customizes the handling procedures with large transfer volumes. ??

- Additionally, advanced liquid handling technologies, such as automatic positive displacement pipetting systems, enable users to handle highly viscous to highly volatile liquid types of both lower volume ranges and a wider variety of liquid types. Beckman Coulter launched a range of flexible, scalable liquid handling solutions for genomic, cellular, protein, and other workflows. The Biomek 4000 Automated Liquid Handler launched helps standardize daily pipetting routines, maintain sample quality, and generate repeatable and reliable results.

- Further, the automated liquid handlers can also increase accuracy in bioassays, decrease sample contamination, reduce processing time, and free up personnel from long, repetitive, and laborious tasks. Next-generation sequencing and genomics-based target discovery are some of the advanced throughput techniques expected to fuel the demand for automated liquid handlers over the forecast period.

- With the outbreak of COVID-19, the automated liquid handler market will witness a significant increase in demand due to the increasing requirement of testing, tracing, and tracking in diagnostic labs globally. As the volume of incoming samples, especially related to the pandemic situation, laboratories need many capabilities to test up to thousands of samples per day. ? In August 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced a new highly automated, High-Throughput real-time PCR solution designed to analyze up to 6,000 samples in a single day to meet increasing global demand for COVID-19 testing.



Clinical Diagnostics to Witness Significant Growth



- Automation in medical laboratories has been witnessing an increasing trend, including research and diagnostic laboratories, such as clinical chemistry, hematology, and molecular biology. Modular laboratory automation is widely employed in clinical diagnostics for various applications that include sample preparation, distribution, screening, and archiving. ?Further, year to year, growth in funding provided by NIH (National Institutes of Health) in clinical research is significantly driving the market.

- Clinical diagnostics have been proven beneficial to treat infectious and chronic disease conditions. World health organization (WHO) estimates that chronic disease conditions, like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory diseases, are responsible for about 38 million people every year, accounting for 62% of all deaths worldwide.?

- Statistics from American Heart Association indicate that about 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular diseases each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds, thus indicating the need to treat them and find a solution via clinical diagnostics research.?

- According to Roche Holding AG, a leading pharmaceutical company, clinical diagnostics play a crucial role in disease prevention, detection, and management. Though they account for just 2% of healthcare spending, they influence roughly two-thirds of clinical decision-making. Implementation of automation for clinical diagnostics is quite challenging as the processes need continuous, high-quality customer service. This is very important to obtain reliable test results and to provide patient safety.?

- Vendors are focusing on developing liquid handlers, which are suitable for clinical diagnostics applications are also boosting the market’s growth. In January 2020, Hamilton Company announced that its newest automated liquid handling platform, the Microlab Prep, is available through its e-commerce sites in North American countries.

- Further, a player such as Thermo Fischer announced in October 2019 that they acquired an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for EUR 90 million. It has announced the expansion of its API manufacturing capabilities by leveraging the expertise of the team in Cork to develop new synthetic processes and help customers scale up from clinical development to commercial supply to meet the increasing demand for APIs. This significantly raises the market growth.



North America Accounts For Largest Market Share



- Automated liquid handling solution providers in North America continuously innovate to integrate a maximum number of clinical equipment. For instance, Beckman Coulter, in October 2019, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its DxA 5000 lab automation system. The solution offers a highly consistent turnaround time to physicians by deploying intelligent routing algorithms to generate an automated patient-centric workflow in the laboratory. ?

- Besides, the United States faces a shortfall in laboratory scientists and lab personals, which is expected to spearhead the automation in labs across the country. The Department of Labor and Statistics predicts a future shortage of more than 150,000 clinical laboratory scientists exacerbated by a wave of retirements that would see much-qualified personnel leave the workforce over the coming years. Around 5,000 American lab professionals are entering the labor pool each year, less than half of the approximately 12,000 workers a year necessary to meet the rising demand for their services.?

- Due to the developments in the field of R&D, many public institutions are expected to enhance their laboratory capabilities across the country, boosting the demand for lab automation equipment. For instance, final commissioning is underway at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland. The building is anticipated to be open for occupancy in 2021. This 835,000 square-foot building is expected to serve as the lead facility for the U.S. Biological Defense Research Program.

- Furthermore, in Jan 2020, Benchling, a life sciences R&D cloud platform, announced the launch of its software for automated handlers, a new solution that would help life sciences companies maximize their lab automation investments. Their offering provides a centralized environment for researchers to document, design, and run up to 10,000 samples in a single experiment and digitally track the result of each sample.?

- Furthermore, strict regulations imposed by the U.S. government and the FDA, along with the growing demand in the diagnostic market with the increasing emphasis on the drug discovery and research laboratories owing to the rising presence of various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological diseases in the region, fueled the demand of drug discovery and clinical diagnostics sector.

- The trend towards new software innovation solutions and expansion has translated the demand for automated liquid handlers market in the region, leading to dominating the North American and the global markets.

- Further, the rapid growth in several clinical and pre-clinical studies across the globe and majorly in the U.S. has created the need for speed imperative in sample analysis. In clinical studies, the machine works continuously and requires a considerable workforce to ensure proper functioning.



Competitive Landscape



The Automated Liquid Handlers Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of a few large players, and newly added startups, along with partnership innovation, are increasing the new rivalry in the market. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkin Elmer Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Corning Inc., etc. Key Developments include product innovation, partnerships, and acquisition, to increase their market share.



- April 2020 - Thermo Fisher Scientific and Hamilton Company introduce a forensic laboratory-qualified automated nucleic acid extraction platform. Pairing the expertise of Hamilton’s liquid handling capability with Thermo Fisher Scientific’s nucleic acid purification strategy using KingFisher magnetic particle technology and PrepFiler extraction chemistry, the alliance has been able to reduce sample preparation time in forensic laboratories by up to 80 percent.?

- March 2020 - Hamilton launched two new automated assay-ready workstations, based on the Company’sScientific’s MicrolabSTARlet liquid handling workstation, that facilitate rapid, high-throughput diagnostic and research-based testing of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.



