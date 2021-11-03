New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tractors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179115/?utm_source=GNW



The tractor market has been impacted negatively, with the outbreak of COVID-19, as the forced lockdowns in different parts of the world disrupted the supply chain during the second quarter of 2020. However as the economies are slowly recovering in the post-pandemic period, the market is poised to grow at a positive rate.



The key factors contributing to the increase of worldwide tractors sales are increasing farm mechanization rates, especially in developing nations, rising farm labor costs, along with seasonal labor shortages and shorter tractor replacement cycles, etc. However, the market is projected to be restrained due to fragmentation of land ownership and a high reliance on commodities prices.



Emerging economies are encouraging farmers in their countries by offering subsidized farm equipment and low credit rates, hence farm equipment and tractor demand is predicted to increase at a healthy rate.



Key Market Trends



40HP-100HP Tractors Dominate the Market.



The industry trend toward bigger horsepower tractors continues to grow worldwide, owing to greater performance in difficult terrain and versatility in farm and non-farm applications. Major tractor markets such as India and China have shown positive growth in the 40-100HP sector in recent years.



In India, for example, between April and October FY21, the market share of 41HP-100HP tractors in overall domestic volumes increased to roughly 50.8 percent, up from 49.3 percent in the same time in FY19. For the same time period, the total units were 3,54,849 units. Farmers believe this 41HP-50HP range is ideal for doing various mechanization tasks because it allows them to use up to 70% of farm tools in this category with equipment, such as rakes, scrapes, seed drillings, and spreaders, and because it is ideal for use in mid-size farmland, ranging from two hectares to less than 10 hectares.



OEMs are attempting to add various utilities in the tractors of this band, which is projected to fuel growth in the coming years, because of the flexibility between segments compared to other power bands.Manufacturers are working on introducing more four-wheel-drive versions of tractors in this power bracket. The 40-100HP segment is likely to increase steadily during the projection period as OEMs continue to introduce new and sophisticated features.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market



The tractors market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, and the region is predicted to develop at the highest rate over the forecast period.



China and India have led the way in terms of the number of tractors sold with around 1.3 million tractors sold in China and over 600,000 tractors sold in India each year. Farm mechanization is becoming more popular in China, owing to increased agricultural investment and the government’s drive for farm mechanization. Furthermore, the expansion in the number of large agricultural producers and new rural groups engaged in farming has contributed to this tendency. The introduction of large-scale bespoke hiring service enterprises in agricultural machinery in India has fueled the rise in farm mechanization.



India has the world’s second-largest agricultural land. Government programs for rural development and agricultural mechanization increased tractor sales, and a variety of other reasons, such as higher rural salaries and a scarcity of farmworkers, are all expected to boost tractor volume over the forecast period.



The Indian government provided a 50% subsidy on purchasing tractors under the PM Kisan Tractor Scheme in October 2021. If a farmer purchases a tractor through the scheme, he will be eligible for the scheme’s advantages and will be required to pay half of the purchase price. Tractor sales in India reached 8,99,429 units in 2021 (April 20-March 21), up from 7,09,002 units the previous year. The aggregate yearly tractor sales increased by 26.86 percent.



The consistent growth of the agricultural sector is driving the agricultural machinery market in the country. Government initiatives, such as Kisan Credit Card, and National Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, have been continuously contributing to the growth of the agricultural machinery market in the country.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the major players in the market studied include Deere & Company, Kubota Corp., CNH Industrial, AGCO Corporation, Mahindra and Mahindra and others. Major players have been following certain strategies, like acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, and expansion into new markets to sustain in this competitive market.



