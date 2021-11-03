Outlook on the Inland Vessel Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Marine Safety Norms Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inland Vessel Market by Vessel Type, Fuel Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Inland vessels are water floating vessels designed especially for transporting cargo as well as passengers. Increase in trade activities between cities followed by the need for smarter transportation activities creates numerous opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, presence of companies such as Groupe Beneteau, CMA CGM Group, and Damen Shipyards Group supports growth of the market.



The inland vessel market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of advanced floating vessels, which supplements growth of the market.



The global inland vessel market is segmented on the basis of vessel type, fuel type, application, and region. By vessel type, the global market has been segmented into passenger vessel and non-passenger vessel. By fuel type, it is segmented into LNG, diesel oil, heavy fuel oil, and others. By application, it is segmented into oil tankers, bulk carriers, general cargo ships, container ships, and others. Region wise, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the global market includes companies such as Alnmaritec Ltd., Groupe Beneteau, CMA CGM Group, Damen Shipyards Group, EURO-RIJN B.V., Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd., DSME, Viking Shipping, SANMAR and Windcat Workboats BV.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low-to-moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships

3.5.1.2. Rise in trade-related agreements

3.5.1.3. Technological advancement in boats and boat engines

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs

3.5.2.2. Environmental concerns associated with inland vessels

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Anticipated trend of automation in marine transportation

3.5.3.2. Increase in marine safety norms

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on boating industry analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape

3.7.1. Competitive dashboard



CHAPTER 4: INLAND VESSEL MARKET, BY VESSEL TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Passenger vessel

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Non-passenger vessel

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: INLAND VESSEL MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. LNG

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Diesel oil

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Heavy fuel oil

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: INLAND VESSEL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Oil tankers

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, for oil tankers by vessel type

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Bulk carriers

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, for bulk carriers by vessel type

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. General cargo ships

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, for general cargo ships by vessel type

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. Container Ships

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, for container ships by vessel type

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, for others by vessel type

6.6.4. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: INLAND VESSEL MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Alnmaritec Ltd

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. CMA CGM GROUP

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. Damen Shipyards Group

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. DSME Co.,Ltd.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.5. EURO-RIJN B. V.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.6. GROUPE BENETEAU

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. Viking Cruises

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. Sanmar Shipping Limited

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. Windcat Workboats BV

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

