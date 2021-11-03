Pharmacy Leaders and Technology Innovators Convene Virtually November 8-9, 2021

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announced that its annual ScriptMed® Conference will take place virtually from November 8-9, 2021. This prestigious two-day event features the industry’s leading executives and thought leaders discussing the ways in which technology can enable collaborative partnerships to facilitate data sharing and empower patients and their providers.



A panel of prominent specialty pharmacy experts from AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and Perigon Pharmacy will open the ScriptMed® Conference, sharing their thoughts and futuristic views of the healthcare industry. Additional speakers represent notable organizations including the Walmart, UPMC Health Plan, OneOme, and Carequality, among many others. Additional presentations will be delivered by Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and various pharmacy business leaders at Inovalon.

“Success in the specialty pharmacy model is measured by patient experience and outcomes,” said Matt Brow, president & general manager, pharmacy, life sciences and advisory of Inovalon. “We are honored to bring together leading voices in the industry to discuss how technology, coupled with real-time insights, is enabling a data-driven approach to pharmacy operations, from referral to delivery to ongoing care, that drives greater value and impact for patients as well as improves the overall efficiency and economics of healthcare.”

As sophisticated technology innovation proves a major success factor for advancing patient care, industry leaders at the ScriptMed® Conference will provide timely assessments and insights into the current pharmacy landscape and discuss how data and its analysis is empowering data-driven improvements in patient care, quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. Conference attendees include executives from the specialty channel, including specialty pharmacy providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, health systems and other stakeholders.

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit https://www.inovalon.com/scriptmed-conference/.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 584,000 clinical facilities, 338 million Americans, and 63 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

