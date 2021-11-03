Rain Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights of Recent Progress on November 10, 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2021 and highlights of recent progress, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: November 10, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Dial In Numbers: 1 (833) 562-0127 (U.S. Toll Free) / 1 (661) 567-1105 (U.S. Toll)

Passcode: 1985710

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6qek8226

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the call.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan (RAIN-32), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

