Imcyse Appoints Gene Mack, MBA as Chief Financial Officer

LIÉGE, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Gene Mack, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer.



“We are thrilled to welcome Gene as our new CFO,” said Denis Bedoret, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Imcyse. “Gene brings a deep knowledge and expertise of the financial sector, and I am confident that he will be an invaluable addition to our global executive management team as we work to pioneer the next generation of immunotherapeutics in autoimmune diseases.”

Mr. Mack has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, with particular focus on capital markets, business development and corporate finance. Mr. Mack joins Imcyse from OncoC4, a privately held biotechnology company that spun out of MSD’s acquisition of OncoImmune. In addition to orchestrating the successful transaction between the two companies, he oversaw OncoC4’s financial establishment. Before that, Mr. Mack was CFO for a number of development-stage and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical companies, raising over $150 million in IPO proceeds and other equity transactions in the past three years alone. With over $600 million in M&A and licensing transactions to go along with his capital markets expertise, Mr. Mack brings a proven track record of success in the biotechnology space. Prior to transitioning to an operational CFO seven years ago, Mr. Mack spent over fifteen years as a senior publishing analyst covering biotechnology and life sciences for a number of investment banks, including Gruntal & Co., Lazard and HSBC. Gene holds an MBA in Finance and a B.S. in Biochemistry, both from Fordham University.

“I am excited to join Imcyse during this meaningful stage of scientific and corporate growth,” said Mr. Mack. “The Company’s novel platform and clinical progress achieved to date uniquely positions Imcyse to deliver on near-term program milestones, and I look forward to working closely with Imcyse’s exceptionally talented and experienced team to bring revolutionary potential treatment options to patients.”

ABOUT IMCYSE

Imcyse is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of chronic autoimmune diseases. The Company’s unique platform allows the targeting of immune cells involved in the autoimmune cascade. This platform is based on the administration of Imotopes™, modified peptides that stimulate the generation of cytolytic CD4 T-cells that induce cell death specifically in disease related antigen presenting cells and autoantigen-specific lymphocytes. Imcyse’s approach, helps to treat and prevent diseases which often have no therapeutic alternative and to potentially cure patients without impairing the immune defense. The Company has established proof of concept in several indications and has completed its first clinical trial in type 1 diabetes with promising results. Beyond type 1 diabetes, Imcyse is developing a pipeline of Imotopes™ for the treatment of several autoimmune diseases. Located in Liège, Belgium the company was founded as a spin-off of the Catholic University of Leuven.

