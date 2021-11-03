Zenput expands leadership team with Jon Kalstein joining as CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenput, the global leader in operations execution solutions, today announced the appointment of Jon Kalstein as Chief Financial Officer. Kalstein brings deep financial and operations experience to help Zenput scale in a period of continued rapid growth.



Zenput’s platform is used by restaurant, convenience store, and grocery chain operators in over 60,000 locations across 100+ countries to automate how operating procedures, food safety protocols, and other key initiatives are rolled out and enforced. Kalstein’s timely hire comes on the heels of Zenput’s series C financing and 100% revenue growth over the past year.

“I’m thrilled to have Jon coming on as our first CFO to help take the company to the next level,” said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. “He has a track record of building out teams and processes to scale organizations, which puts him in a position to make an immediate impact.”

Kalstein brings over 20 years of management and operational experience to Zenput. He was most recently CFO for Convercent (acquired by OneTrust) and Axcient, and previously worked for Deloitte advising strategic buyers and private equity firms on acquisitions.

“Vlad and the rest of the executive team have managed their growth to date in a really smart way, with a focus on ongoing innovation and delivering real value to customers,” said Kalstein. “I’m excited to be on board at such a pivotal time to help continue growing the company as efficiently as possible.”

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang’s, Domino's, Smart & Final, and 7-Eleven use the platform to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safety protocols, and other key initiatives are rolled out and enforced. Supporting 60,000 locations in over 100 countries, Zenput turns strategy into action faster and equips teams to deliver on it. For more information, visit zenput.com .

For more information contact David Karel at (800) 537-0227, or email hello@zenput.com.