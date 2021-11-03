New SIOS Protection Suite for Linux Version 9.6.0 Enhances Data Integrity Protection in Microsoft Azure and Enables Up to Five Times Faster Recovery Time for SAP HANA Databases

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the immediate availability of SIOS Protection Suite for Linux , version 9.6. The latest version of its award-winning clustering software enhances data integrity protection in Microsoft Azure and enables up to five times faster recovery time for SAP HANA databases.



SIOS Protection Suite for Linux lets IT managers run their business-critical applications in a flexible, scalable cloud environment, such as Microsoft Azure, without sacrificing performance, high availability or disaster protection. With SIOS’ Linux clustering software, customers can create a SANless cluster that uses only local storage, delivering cluster protection in cloud environments where shared storage solutions are impractical or impossible.

“The enhancements in the latest release demonstrate our continued focus on delivering flexible, reliable high availability for critical applications such as SAP S4/HANA in the cloud,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology.

New in SIOS Protection Suite for Linux, Version 9.6

SIOS Fencing Mechanism for Azure Eliminates “Split Brain”

The new SIOS Azure fencing mechanism in version 9.6 integrates closely with native Microsoft Azure fencing agent to eliminate a potential threat to data integrity called split brain. This issue occurs when servers in a cluster lose communication and begin changing the same data at that same time, causing data integrity issues.

The new SIOS Protection Suite fencing mechanism automatically detects “split brain” scenarios and interfaces with the Microsoft Azure fencing agent to deactivate the secondary cluster node(s). This feature not only protects data integrity, but it also saves customers money by eliminating the need to deploy and pay for an additional server for fencing capabilities.

Enhanced HANA Application Recovery Kit Speeds Recovery Time

SIOS Protection Suite for Linux 9.6 enables five times faster recovery of SAP HANA databases in the event of a failure. Enhancement to the SIOS application recovery kit (ARK) for SAP HANA dramatically improves RTO for both resource and application failures, by limiting the actions of the HANA quickCheck function and performing fast, efficient failover of operations to a standby server.

Added support for new OS and application versions:

SIOS Protection Suite for Linux 9.6.0 also supports additional platforms and operating systems, including: SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLES) 15.3, Oracle OS 8.4, and

Oracle 21c db.

Product Availability

SIOS Protection Suite for Linux version 9.6 is generally available. Contact SIOS here for purchasing information.

