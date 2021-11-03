Hillman Solutions Corp. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results

CINCINNATI, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”) reported today selected financial results for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 25, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8.6% to $364.5 million as compared to prior year quarter net sales of $398.7 million

Operating income decreased 137.9% to $(13.3) million compared to $35.1 million in the prior year third quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 24.6% to $56.5 million compared to $75.0 million in the prior year quarter



Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 25, 2021 increased 3.9% to $1,081.5 million as compared to $1,041.2 million in 2020

Operating income for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 25, 2021 decreased 81.6% to $12.0 million as compared to $65.3 million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 25, 2021 decreased 5.2% to $168.8 million compared to $178.1 million in 2020



Doug Cahill, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our Hardware Solutions, RDS and Canadian businesses all performed well in the quarter, in spite of historical supply chain challenges and a very strong third quarter last year, but the unwinding of our Covid-related products in Protective Solutions negatively impacted our earnings." Cahill went on to say, "At Hillman, we are in the business of solving labor, logistics, and supply chain challenges for our customers so they can stay in stock and service their consumers. There has never been a time they've needed us more and we remain focused every day on delivering industry leading service and fill rates with our world class service team."

1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” section of this press release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.





About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Hillman Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities law. The Company's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect operations, financial condition and cash flows including inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) highly competitive markets that could adversely impact financial results (3) ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (4) seasonality; (5) large customer concentration; (6) ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company (8) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; or (10) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Consolidated Statement of Operating Income, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

September 25,

2021 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

September 26,

2020 Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

September 25,

2021 Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

September 26,

2020 Net sales $ 364,480 $ 398,680 $ 1,081,476 $ 1,041,226 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 236,999 227,481 654,264 590,294 Selling, general and administrative expenses 110,447 107,333 325,288 292,056 Depreciation 14,454 15,926 46,065 50,673 Amortization 15,504 14,883 45,827 44,596 Management fees to related party 56 130 270 451 Other (income) expense 315 (2,175 ) (2,232 ) (2,120 ) Income (loss) from operations (13,295 ) 35,102 11,994 65,276 Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability 3,990 — 3,990 — Interest expense, net 11,801 20,688 49,979 67,746 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures 1,471 3,219 7,775 9,555 (Gain) loss on mark-to-market adjustments (261 ) (773 ) (1,685 ) 1,169 Refinancing charges 8,070 — 8,070 — Investment income on trust common securities (44 ) (94 ) (233 ) (283 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (38,322 ) 12,062 (55,902 ) (12,911 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (5,798 ) 2,758 (11,023 ) (2,374 ) Net income (loss) $ (32,524 ) $ 9,304 $ (44,879 ) $ (10,537 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 168,440 89,745 116,945 89,673 Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 168,440 90,525 116,945 89,673





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,429 $ 21,520 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,210 ($2,395 - 2020) 139,716 121,228 Inventories, net 506,397 391,679 Other current assets 15,600 19,280 Total current assets 676,142 553,707 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $273,966 ($236,031 - 2020) 173,170 182,674 Goodwill 825,981 816,200 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $337,361 ($291,434 - 2020) 810,559 825,966 Operating lease right of use assets 84,871 76,820 Deferred tax assets 2,016 2,075 Other assets 14,295 11,176 Total assets $ 2,587,034 $ 2,468,618 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 219,397 $ 201,461 Current portion of debt and capital leases 7,174 11,481 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,680 12,168 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 11,893 29,800 Pricing allowances 9,878 6,422 Income and other taxes 4,252 5,986 Interest 940 12,988 Other accrued expenses 36,613 31,605 Total current liabilities 302,827 311,911 Long term debt 890,623 1,535,508 Warrant liabilities 81,180 — Deferred tax liabilities 139,547 156,118 Operating lease liabilities 77,238 68,934 Other non-current liabilities 22,189 31,560 Total liabilities $ 1,513,604 $ 2,104,031 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 187,569,511 issued and 187,481,206 outstanding at September 25, 2021 and 90,934,930 issued and outstanding at December 26, 2020 19 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,317,706 565,815 Accumulated deficit (216,728 ) (171,849 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,567 ) (29,388 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,073,430 364,587 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,587,034 $ 2,468,618





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

September 25,

2021 Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

September 26,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (44,879 ) $ (10,537 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 91,892 95,269 Deferred income taxes (21,538 ) (1,963 ) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 3,036 2,805 Stock-based compensation expense 8,817 3,818 Loss on fair value adjustment of warrant liabilities 3,990 — Write off of deferred financing fees, premiums and discounts associated with debt refinancing (8,372 ) — Asset impairment — 210 (Gain) on disposal of property and equipment — (23 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,110 ) (1,300 ) Other non-cash interest and change in value of interest rate swap (1,685 ) 1,245 Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable (17,097 ) (60,470 ) Inventories (110,065 ) (16,793 ) Other assets 3,003 (15,276 ) Accounts payable 12,896 42,201 Other accrued liabilities (24,193 ) 28,402 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (105,305 ) 67,588 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash received (39,102 ) (800 ) Capital expenditures (36,955 ) (29,182 ) Net cash used for investing activities (76,057 ) (29,982 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (1,072,042 ) (7,956 ) Borrowings on senior term loans 883,872 — Proceeds from recapitalization of Landcadia, net of transaction costs 455,161 — Proceeds from sale of common stock in PIPE, net of issuance costs 363,301 — Repayments of senior notes (330,000 ) — Repayment of Junior Subordinated Debentures (108,707 ) — Financing fees (20,988 ) — Borrowings on revolving credit loans 246,000 78,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (244,000 ) (94,000 ) Principal payments under finance and capitalized lease obligations (697 ) (624 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,761 — Net cash used by (provided by) financing activities 173,661 (24,580 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 610 (63 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,091 ) 12,963 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,520 19,973 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14,429 $ 32,936





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company’s business nor reflect the Company’s underlying business performance.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

September 25,

2021 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

September 26,

2020 Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

September 25,

2021 Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

September 26,

2020 Net loss $ (32,524 ) $ 9,304 $ (44,879 ) $ (10,537 ) Income tax benefit (5,798 ) 2,758 (11,023 ) (2,374 ) Interest expense, net 11,801 20,688 49,979 67,746 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures 1,471 3,219 7,775 9,555 Investment income on trust common securities (44 ) (94 ) (233 ) (283 ) Depreciation 14,454 15,926 46,065 50,673 Amortization 15,504 14,883 45,827 44,596 Mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps (261 ) (773 ) (1,685 ) 1,169 EBITDA $ 4,603 $ 65,911 $ 91,826 $ 160,545 Stock compensation expense 5,280 1,149 8,817 3,818 Management fees 56 130 270 451 Restructuring (1) 462 651 571 3,361 Litigation expense (2) 487 2,980 10,769 5,654 Acquisition and integration expense (3) 802 1,054 8,941 2,044 Buy-back expense (4) 650 — 2,000 — Anti-dumping duties (5) — — 2,636 — Facility closures (6) — 3,108 — 3,541 Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability 3,990 — 3,990 — Refinancing charges(7) 8,070 — 8,070 — Inventory valuation related charges(8) 32,026 — 32,026 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 102 — (1,110 ) (1,300 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,528 $ 74,983 $ 168,806 $ 178,114





(1) Restructuring includes restructuring costs associated with restructuring in our Canada segment announced in 2018, including facility consolidation, severance, sale of property and equipment, and charges relating to exiting certain lines of business. Also included is restructuring in our United Stated business announced in 2019, including severance related to management realignment and the integration of sales and operating functions Finally, includes consulting and other costs associated with streamlining our manufacturing and distribution operations. (2) Litigation expense includes legal fees associated with our litigation with KeyMe, Inc. (3) Acquisition and integration expense includes professional fees, non-recurring bonuses, and other costs related to the pending merger along with historical acquisitions. (4) Infrequent buy backs associated with new business wins. (5) Anti-dumping duties assessed related to the nail business for prior year purchases. (6) Facility exits include costs associated with the closure of facilities in San Antonio, Texas and Parma, Ohio. (7) In connection with the merger,we refinanced our Term Credit Agreement and ABL Revolver. Proceeds from the refinancing were used to redeem in full senior notes due July 15, 2022 (the “6.375% Senior Notes”) and the 11.6% Junior Subordinated Debentures. (8) In the third quarter of 2021, we recorded an inventory valuation adjustment in our Hardware and Protective Solutions segment of $32.0 million primarily related to strategic review of our COVID-19 related product offerings. We evaluated our customers' needs and the market conditions and ultimately decided to exit the following protective product categories related to COVID-19; cleaning wipes, disinfecting sprays, face masks, and certain disposable gloves.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

We define adjusted diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that adjusted diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

September 25,

2021 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

September 26,

2020 Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

September 25,

2021 Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

September 26,

2020 Diluted EPS, as reported $ (0.19 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.12 ) Adjustments: Stock compensation expense 0.03 0.01 0.07 0.04 Management fees — — — — Restructuring (1) — 0.01 — 0.04 Litigation expense (2) — 0.03 0.09 0.06 Acquisition and integration expense (3) — 0.01 0.08 0.02 Buy-back expense (4) — — 0.02 — Anti-dumping duties (5) — — 0.02 — Facility closures (6) — 0.03 — 0.04 Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability(7) 0.02 — 0.03 — Refinancing charges(8) 0.05 — 0.07 — Inventory valuation related charges(9) 0.19 — 0.27 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Income tax adjustment (10) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.14 ) (0.05 ) Total Adjustments $ 0.23 $ 0.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.15 Adjusted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.03 Diluted Shares, as reported 168,440 90,525 116,945 89,673 Non-GAAP dilution adjustments Dilutive effect of stock options and awards 2,442 — 1,432 817 Dilutive effect of warrants 539 — 180 — Adjusted Diluted Shares 171,421 90,525 118,557 90,491

Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.