Otoma and Matrix Payment Services Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Advanced Test Automation for Payments and Other Financial Services Applications

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otoma, a provider of AI-based software testing technology, today announced that it has partnered with Matrix Payment Services to provide an innovative test automation capability to financial institutions in the U.S. and Canada.

The partnership provides a new intelligent test automation technology and service proposition that addresses the ongoing challenge of testing and implementing constant regulatory- and business-driven change to payments and risk and compliance systems. It offers banks unique abilities to reduce cost and risk by applying intelligent test automation to the implementation and lifecycle management of their most critical systems.

"We are excited to partner with Matrix in North America," said Zack Yaniv, founder and CEO of Otoma. "Matrix has a proven track record delivering first-class technology and service to the North American market and are an ideal partner for Otoma's technology and market strategy. The partnership will enable banks to better automate, accelerate and optimize the implementation and maintenance of their payments and risk and compliance applications."

"We believe the best way to help our customers is to bring innovative new technology that delivers increased productivity and cost reduction and reduces the ongoing risk to their critical systems," said Renan Levy, CEO of Matrix International Financial Services and Matrix Payment Services. "Otoma's knowledge-based test automation technology combined with Matrix payments and fraud / AML services specialization and its business and relationships with banks across North America bring a new and much needed capability to the market."

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Otoma develops the next generation AI-based software testing and implementation technology for financial institutions.

Otoma's goal is to transform the way financial institutions implement and manage critical software applications. Based in Tel Aviv, London, Pune, and Warsaw, the Otoma team is delivering innovative technology that dramatically improves the process, timing, quality and economics of financial application implementation, testing, and monitoring.

Matrix Payment Services (MPS) focuses on addressing the growing demand for high-quality services in the business and commercial payments space. MPS has partnered with the leading payment software vendors to provide state-of-the-art solutions and implementations. Its services cover the whole spectrum of the payment systems life cycle, from advisory, evaluation, and vendor selection through implementation, customization, and configuration to post implementation support. MPS is a division of Matrix-IFS, a leading global specialist, providing business advisory and technology services and solutions specifically for the challenging, complex needs of the global financial industry and capital markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, Matrix-IFS's specialized Consulting, Systems Integration and Managed Services offerings include: Payment, Financial Crime, AML, Fraud Risk Prevention, Compliance, Financial Operational Risk, Cloud and Cyber-Risk Management, and Advisory.

