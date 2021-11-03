Jupiter Teams with the Arsht-Rock Center’s Extreme Heat Resilience Initiative To Support Underserved Countries and Communities

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the global leader in climate analytics for resilience and risk management, today announced the launch of the Jupiter Promise - a program to make Jupiter’s services available at little to no cost to underserved countries and communities suffering most from the effects of climate change.



Focusing on countries and communities with per capita income in the bottom quartile of the global population, the Jupiter Promise will help these countries and communities understand and quantify their risks, inform their strategies to adapt to climate change, and protect the most vulnerable. In this far-reaching initiative, Jupiter plans to reach more than 20% of the world’s population, partnering with at least 20 additional NGOs by the end of 2023.

For the inaugural Jupiter Promise program, Jupiter is partnering with the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock) at the Atlantic Council to deliver critical, granular, and in some cases first-ever, heat risk data to Chief Heat Officers in the city governments of Freetown, capital and largest city of Sierra Leone, Athens and Miami. By 2100, with current conditions, 75 percent of the world’s population will be exposed to deadly heat waves. Jupiter Promise data will be used to target life-saving interventions with spatial and socioeconomic aspects that will measurably increase the resilience of vulnerable communities to extreme heat in their respective cities.

Jupiter’s risk intelligence will help these cities more strategically allocate resources and services to address increasing needs arising from heat shocks and stress. Concurrent with this initiative, Jupiter also joined the Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance (EHRA) led by Arsht-Rock.

“As the leader in climate analytics for resilience and risk management for large enterprises and governments, Jupiter can also contribute to the world’s resilience by providing our services to underserved populations. We’re launching the Jupiter Promise just as climate resilience becomes a major focus for the international community. The Arsht-Rock Resilience Center’s Extreme Heat program is an ideal partner for Jupiter due to their ongoing leadership in these issues,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “Extreme heat is more deadly and more pervasive than widely understood, and resilience to extreme heat must be an important adaptation priority. Globally, many cities are at risk and more needs to be done to ensure equitable outcomes for heat resilience.”

Densely populated environments (such as cities) experience higher temperatures due to the urban heat island effect. This ever-worsening contribution to heat stress, when combined with more frequent and enduring heat waves, poses widespread health and economic risks to residents, especially the elderly, pregnant women, Black and Brown communities, people with pre-existing health conditions and outdoor workers.

“Building resilience to climate change requires risk-informed decisions and evidence-based interventions. This collaboration with the Jupiter Promise gives at-risk families a substantial leg up on extreme heat. We’re thrilled to extend Jupiter’s membership in the Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance to inform programs that deliver solutions to vulnerable communities” said Kathy Baughman McLeod, SVP, Atlantic Council & Director for the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center. “There's no escape from the effects of extreme heat. Almost everyone, everywhere, at some point soon, will be feeling them.”

Eugenia Kargbo, Chief Heat Officer of the city of Freetown, highlighted the importance and timeliness of the Jupiter Promise program. “Extreme heat is a ‘silent killer’, not only because it causes more deaths than all other climate-related hazards combined, and in an almost invisible way, also because there is a lack of heat-health and climate risk related data. Cities urgently need access to relevant metrics in order to design targeted policies and interventions to reduce heat-related risks and measure their impact. The Jupiter Promise program will become a key asset for the successful implementation of Freetown’s extreme heat strategy, which aims at saving thousands of lives.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global market, science, and technology leader in physical climate analytics for risk management and resiliency planning. Its analytics are used across the private and public sectors: customers include at least one of the world’s five largest firms in asset management, banking, chemicals, insurance, minerals and mining, oil and gas, pension funds, pharmaceuticals, power, and reinsurance—as well as critical departments and agencies within both the United States government and climate-change-vulnerable geographies around the world. Jupiter’s ClimateScoreTM Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current-hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking, and asset management, energy, and real estate, and the public

sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment and asset valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.

About the Adrienne-Arsht Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock Resilience Center) aims to reach One Billion People with resilience solutions by 2030. Our mission is to build human capacity for resilience in the face of climate change. We focus its efforts on people, communities, and institutions to help them better prepare for, navigate, and recover from the shocks and stresses occurring across the globe. For more information please visit https://www.onebillionresilient.org/ or follow us on Twitter at @ArshtRock .

Visit https://www.onebillionresilient.org/ or follow us on Twitter at @ArshtRock.