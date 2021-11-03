Akoya to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be virtually participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum: Nov. 18

Panel: The Next Revolution in Biology: A Deep Dive into the Past, Present & Future of Spatial Biology - Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel on Thursday, November 18th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties may access a live webcast of the event via the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/ and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: Nov. 30 – Dec. 2

Fireside Chat - Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat, which will be available beginning Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET on Akoya’s investor relations website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Akoya Biosciences

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

michelle@bioscribe.com