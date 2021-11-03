Acepodia Strengthens Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board with Key Appointments

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) platform technology to address gaps in cancer care, today announced the appointments of Robin Andrulevich to the company’s Board of Directors and Eileen Higham, Ph.D., to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.



“Robin and Eileen are both key additions to Acepodia’s leadership and advisory boards and we are pleased to have them join at such an important time in the company’s growth and evolution as we continue to pioneer next generation cell therapies for patients,” said Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Acepodia. “Ms. Andrulevich’s experience leading human resources at high-growth companies will be instrumental as we continue to build a team comprising top industry talent, and Dr. Higham’s deep expertise in the development and manufacturing of novel cell therapies will be important to the company as we progress first-in-class cell therapies that address the significant limitations of existing treatments.”

Robin Andrulevich

Ms. Andrulevich has more than 25 years of experience in human resources and operations at high-growth companies and currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Sana Biotechnology in Seattle. Prior to this role, Ms. Andrulevich was the Senior Vice President of People at Juno Therapeutics, and she has also held several key human resources and talent senior leadership roles at Amazon and Google. In addition, Ms. Andrulevich previously worked at early-and mid-stage venture capital firms, including Madrona Venture Group and Union Square Ventures. She received a B.A. in communications science from the University of Connecticut.

“The success of any company is dependent on its people and culture. I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Acepodia and look forward to applying my expertise from high-growth technology and healthcare companies to help Acepodia as it scales for rapid growth,” said Ms. Andrulevich.

Eileen Higham, Ph.D.

Dr. Higham brings more than 20 years of experience leveraging scientific and technical expertise in the strategic development of novel cell and gene therapies. She is currently Senior Vice President, Head of Technical Operations at Intergalactic Therapeutics. Prior to this role, she was Vice President, Head of Analytical and Process Development at Sana Biotechnology and Senior Director, Head of Analytical and Process Development at Juno Therapeutics (a Celgene company). She previously served as Product Development Team Leader for the Adoptive Cellular Therapy team at MedImmune/AstraZeneca, with joint appointments in Biopharmaceutical Development (BPD) and the Oncology Innovative Medicines Unit. Dr. Higham started her career as a scientific leader at Merck. She received a B.S.E. in chemical engineering from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Acepodia is developing an exciting platform of cell therapies with the potential to be more accessible than current-generation treatments, and I’m thrilled to contribute my experience and passion for developing novel cell therapies to the Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Higham.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) platform technology to address gaps in cancer care. Leveraging its ACC technology, the company links tumor-targeting antibodies to its proprietary immune effector cells, such as gamma delta T cells and natural killer (NK) cells to create novel antibody cell effector (ACE) therapies, which have increased binding strength against tumors that express low levels of tumor antigens. Acepodia is made up of seasoned leadership and scientific experts dedicated to advancing its robust pipeline of off-the-shelf ACE therapies with the potential to bring innovative, effective and affordable cell therapies to a broad population of patients across a variety of solid tumors and hematologic cancers. For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com and follow Acepodia on Twitter and LinkedIn.

