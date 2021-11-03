ESE’s Digital Motorsports Brand Launches the First Annual Digital Motorsports World Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is proud to announce that its Digital Motorsports brand will be hosting the first annual Digital Motorsports World Cup on November 28, 2021.



Top professional drivers from around the world will participate in this unique esports race using Porsche 911 GT3 cup cars on the iRacing portal, the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Six drivers will compete in a state-of-the-art studio with the remaining drivers joining remotely from locations around the globe. The live event will have two hosts, two commentators, and three analysts, bringing Digital Motorsports’ racing to the same production level as major global tournaments such as CS:GO, Valorant, and League of Legends.

Digital Motorsports is the organizer and promoter of the event. The simulators that will be on stage will showcase the turnkey solutions which can be purchased directly through the Company’s e-commerce platform, www.digital-motorsports.com.

The winner will be awarded €10,000 and crowned Digital Motorsports Champion, along with the prestigious trophy, while the runner up will receive €2,500 and the third-place finisher will receive €1,000. Moreover, the top three competitors will receive a motion simulation platform by Qubic System.

Official race control will be provided by ADAC - General German Automobile Club - Europe's largest motoring association.

The Digital Motorsports World Cup 2021 will be broadcasted live on November 28th, from 2pm until 4pm CET.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented, “The ability for ESE to host online, global racing events is setting new industry standards. With this also being a hybrid event – half remote/half in-studio racers – we are confident this innovative model will exceed expectations. With the Digital Motorsports World Cup, we are building a global online racing brand.”

Niall Maher, Founder and CEO of Digital Motorsports, commented, “The Digital Motorsports team is excited to offer an unparalleled online race experience for viewers like never before. Having access to a tier 1 production studio and the infrastructure to host a world class event like this will add a new layer of professionalism to the Sim Racing community and launch a new era of Digital Motorsports.”

Marc Hennerici, Managing Director of ADAC commented, “It is a great privilege for us to be a part of this premiere and it is our pleasure to be able to contribute many years of experience in the field of race control to this unique event. Digital Motorsports is breaking new ground with this event. I am convinced that the innovative strength will also be rewarded.”

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

About Digital Motorsports

ESE’s Digital Motorsports brand is one of the leading sim racing solutions providers in Europe, specializing in building bespoke simulators and offering turnkey simulator packages. Digital Motorsports has key vendor distribution rights and partnerships in the industry, and has worked with world champions across multiple disciplines from F1, WEC, WRC, Drifting, and more. | www.digital-motorsports.com

