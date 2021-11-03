Morpheus Data Earns “Vendor of the Year” Award from Ingram Micro and Names New Channel Chief

Greenwood Village, CO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus Data, the hybrid cloud application orchestration company, is pleased to be named “Vendor of the Year” – Emerging Vendor – by Ingram Micro Inc. The company is also excited to name industry veteran Gul Paryani as its Vice President of Global Channels; this move is in support of the $2 million channel investment announced by the company last quarter.

The annual Ingram Micro “Vendor of the Year” awards celebrate the success of more than two dozen emerging and established channel-focused vendor organizations across several categories. The awards were presented virtually in October 2021 at Ingram Micro’s 2022 Marketing Experience Event. Earning the title of Emerging Vendor of the Year, Morpheus Data is commended by Ingram Micro for its unwavering commitment to the channel and excellence at all levels of engagement, enablement, and execution.

“Ingram Micro is proud to work with Morpheus Data and our mutual channel partners with technology, services, and resources needed to differentiate their business and bring more value to their customers,” says Ingram Micro’s Executive Director of Marketing and host of the 2022 Marketing Experience Event Dennis Crupi. “Congratulations to Morpheus Data and all of our 2021 Vendor of the Year Award Winners.”

As part of this announcement, Morpheus appointed Gul Paryani as its Vice President of Global Channels to lead the next phase of growth across its partner landscape. Paryani brings over 25 years experience in technology leadership and engineering across both start-ups and established vendors. His focus has always been on enabling partners and in turn customers to quickly adopt new technologies and embrace change, which translates into growing revenue for the organizations he has been a part of.

“Ninety-six percent of our revenue already goes through the channel, and we’re excited to extend even more as we enter our next chapter,” said Tina Valdez, Chief Operating Officer at Morpheus Data. “Our strategic relationship with Ingram Micro, coupled with our leadership appointments and a multi-million dollar channel investment, are all converging to make 2022 a great year for Morpheus’ channel partners.”

Partners interested in learning more about the Morpheus Data 5-Star partner program can request more information from partners@morpheusdata.com or visit the Morpheus partner portal.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com

About Morpheus Data, LLC

Morpheus Data is the market leader in hybrid cloud application orchestration, serving hundreds of enterprises, public sector organizations, and service providers globally.

The Morpheus software platform gives customers a customizable self-service application provisioning catalog which can span dozens of on-premises hypervisors, private clouds, and public clouds. Its persona-based feature set meets the needs of Platform Engineering, Security, Application Development, and Finance teams seeking to modernize applications comprised of bare metal, VMs, containers, and public cloud platform-as-a-service services.

With more built-in integrations and native functionality than any other platform, customers can standardize workflows, reduce tool sprawl, and unify processes across different teams and technologies.