Infinidat Appoints International Sales Leader Richard Bradbury as SVP, EMEA & APJ

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that Richard Bradbury has been appointed SVP, EMEA & APJ. Leveraging his extensive experience in storage at Hitachi and EMC, Bradbury will be responsible for accelerating growth and scaling Infinidat’s enterprise business across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. Bradbury reports to Infinidat’s CEO Phil Bullinger, effective immediately.



Bradbury has been architecting and building high-performing, international sales teams in the data storage and data management fields for more than two decades. Prior to joining Infinidat, he was VP and GM of Northern EMEA at Hitachi, where he spent five years with steadily increasing responsibilities. Before that, he spent three years at SAS, responsible for regional alliances and channels, and 11 years at EMC driving sales growth internationally, selling to service providers and large global enterprise customers. In the enterprise storage industry Bradbury has amassed extensive knowledge and market insight, formed a broad network of channel and customer relationships, and successfully implemented accelerated sales strategies.

“Richard Bradbury brings to Infinidat extensive business development and leadership experience, and a proven and dynamic ability to expand customer and channel partnerships, scale the business, and accelerate sales,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “The addition of Richard to our senior management team continues the strategic expansion of our go-to-market capabilities with high-impact industry leaders and broad investment in scaling our structure. Infinidat is extremely well positioned ahead as we build on our unprecedented growth in 2021 with our unique software-focused architecture deployed across our customer acclaimed portfolio of leading primary storage and data protection solutions.”

“Infinidat’s exceptional reputation for product quality and customer experience has increasingly moved enterprise customers to place their trust in the company’s solutions for their most important application-centric data,” said Richard Bradbury, SVP, EMEA & APJ at Infinidat. “The growth potential across EMEA and APJ for Infinidat is enormous as we extend our reach and significantly expand our sales activity with partners and customers around the globe. I’m excited to join the great culture and innovative team at Infinidat, and look forward to working with our international customers and partners to help them advance the security, performance and capabilities of their data infrastructure.”

In his new role at Infinidat, Bradbury will lead the company’s customer-facing functions across EMEA and APJ, comprised of sales representatives, pre-sales engineers, and technical advisors. His responsibilities include leading team development and growth, advancing and executing go-to-market strategies, increasing partner and customer activity, and delivering strong growth across the regions.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped more than 7 exabytes worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159